5 shortest NHL goaltenders to ever grace the league

In today's NHL, goaltending relies heavily on positioning and size, favoring taller goalies who cover more net. Smaller, agile goalies face challenges as defensive play has evolved.

The average NHL goalie is now over 6-foot-2, making it tough for anyone under 5-foot-11 to break into the league.

Let's take a look at the five shortest NHL goaltenders who have ever played in the league

#5, Jake Forbes

Standing at a height of 1.68 meters (equivalent to 5 feet, 6 inches), Vernor Vivian Forbes, also known as "Jake" or "Jumpin' Jackie," hailed from Canada and lived from July 4, 1897, to December 30, 1985.

Jake Forbes had a notable 13-season career in the NHL, primarily playing for the Hamilton Tigers/New York Americans franchise.

During his time with the Toronto St. Patricks, Forbes made history by sitting out an entire season in a contract dispute over a $2,500 salary, becoming the first NHL player to do so.

Forbes' NHL career statistics included 84 wins, 114 losses, and 11 ties, with a goals-against average of 2.76. His passing in 1985 marked the end of an era, as he was the last surviving former player from the Hamilton Tigers.

#4, Abbie Cox

Abbie Cox, whose full name was Albert Edward Cox, hailed from Canada and stood at a height of 1.68 meters (5 feet, 6 inches). Born on July 16, 1902, he lived until May 10, 1985.

Cox had a limited NHL career, participating in just five games across various teams, including the Montreal Maroons, New York Americans, Detroit Red Wings, and Montreal Canadiens.

Initially, he joined the Montreal Maroons after spending two seasons with the Springfield Indians, a New York Rangers affiliate. Unfortunately, he only got the chance to play a single game with the Maroons, as most of his time was devoted to the minor league team, the Windsor Bulldogs.

Throughout his League journey, Cox's appearances were sporadic, and he predominantly competed in the minor leagues. He briefly appeared in two games for the Detroit Red Wings and played one game each for the New York Americans and the Montreal Canadiens.

#3, Robbie Moore

Robbie Moore, a Canadian NHL goaltender, stood at 1.65 meters (5 feet, 5 inches) and was known for his puck-handling skills. He played for the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals. Moore made a notable League debut with a 5–0 shutout against the Colorado Rockies in 1979, recording a 1.77 goals-against average and an assist in five regular-season games.

He achieved two shutouts, ranking 9th in the league for that season. Moore also appeared in five playoff games, but his career was short-lived as he was traded to the Washington Capitals after the 1981–1982 season, playing just one game for them.

#2, Darren Pang

Darren Robert Pang, a Canadian goalie standing at 1.65 meters (5 feet 5 inches), began his hockey journey in minor tournaments, winning the Memorial Cup with the Ottawa 67’s. Despite his height, he became the League's second-shortest goalie, alongside Robbie Moore.

Pang was named to the NHL All-Rookie Team in 1988 and was a Calder Trophy finalist for Rookie of the Year, won by Joe Nieuwendyk. While with the Chicago Blackhawks, he set a team record with six assists in the 1987–1988 League season. Unfortunately, a knee injury during training camp curtailed his promising career.

#1, Roy Worters

Roy Thomas Worters, nicknamed "Shrimp," holds the distinction of being the NHL's shortest player at 5-foot-3. Despite his stature, he enjoyed a 12-season career, amassing an impressive 66 shutouts. Worters played for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Montreal Canadiens, and New York Americans.

Notably, during his time with the Pirates, he displayed remarkable skills, even stopping 70 of 73 shots in a single game. Later, he joined the Americans and became the first goaltender to win the Hart Memorial Trophy.

Supported by a robust defense, Worters also claimed the Vezina Trophy in 1930–31 and made League history with consecutive shutouts for a new team. He earned a well-deserved spot in the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1969.