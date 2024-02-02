5 surprise picks at 2024 NHL All-Star Draft feat. Connor Hellebuyck at No. 4

As the NHL All-Star Draft for players unfolded on Thursday, Feb. 1, fans were treated to a few surprising moves that left the hockey world buzzing. Here are five unexpected twists that kept viewers on the edge of their seats.

#1 MacKinnon's Shattuck St. Mary's Reunion

Nathan MacKinnon, the captain of one of the All-Star teams, stunned the crowd by selecting Sidney Crosby as his first pick. What made this move even more remarkable was the fact that both players are alumni of Shattuck St. Mary's, a hockey-focused private school in Minnesota.

The dynamic duo, who share the same amateur hockey roots, and have often been compared with each other, will now team up to showcase their skills on the grand All-Star stage.

#2 McDavid's Goaltending Insight

Connor McDavid surprised many by choosing his first-round pick to be a goaltender in the NHL All-Star Draft. Not just a goaltender but a rival — none other than Connor Hellebuyck. McDavid's strategic move raised eyebrows, suggesting that the Edmonton Oilers captain recognizes the importance of a solid netminder in high-stakes games. It seems McDavid knows a thing or two about picking a goaltender who can stand tall between the pipes.

#3 Toronto Reunion with a Twist

The hometown Toronto crowd went crazy when the tag team of Auston Matthews and Morgan Reilly chose Mitch Marner in the second round right after selecting William Nylander in the first. Adding to the excitement was the appearance of Justin Bieber as the celebrity guest picker. The Toronto crowd was treated to a spectacle, even if the reunion seemed a tad scripted.

#4 Canucks Forwards Left Waiting

In a story that nearly lasted the entire NHL All-Star Draft, the three Canucks forwards - Brock Boeser, Elias Lindholm, and JT Miller - had to patiently wait until the second-to-last round to hear all of their names called. Boeser, in good spirits, commented, "Not too bad because I got Millsy and Lindy with me." Despite the anticipation, at least the Canucks had each other to share the wait.

#5 Team Hughes Unites Canucks

After a long wait, the New Jersey Devils star made it worthwhile. Jack Hughes managed to assemble all five Vancouver Canucks players onto his team. Quinn Hughes, Thatcher Demko, Brock Boeser, Elias Lindholm, and JT Miller all joined forces. Although it took a bit of time, Hughes succeeded in keeping the entire Canucks contingent together, promising a strong and united Team Hughes for the All-Star showdown.