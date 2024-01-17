5 teams that could look to sign Phil Kessel ahead of 2024 NHL playoffs ft. Toronto Maple Leafs

Phil Kessel is a three-time Stanley Cup champion but is currently a free agent.

Kessel has made it clear he wants to continue to play hockey in the NHL but hasn't been signed as of yet. But, with the playoffs looming, the American could be a depth signing for a team that doesn't land an impact player before the trade deadline.

5 teams that could sign Phil Kessel

#1. Toronto Maple Leafs

Phil Kessel was a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs from 2009 until 2015 and a reunion makes sense.

Kessel is no longer the top-line goalscorer he once was, but he can be a third-line winger to add some depth scoring. The knock on Toronto in the playoffs has been the lack of scoring from the bottom six.

If the Maple Leafs sign Kessel, he can come in and add a bit of scoring to the bottom of the lineup, and also wouldn't cost much which is important for Toronto who is right up against the salary cap.

#2. Vegas Golden Knights

Phil Kessel was with the Vegas Golden Knights last season and helped them win the Stanley Cup, however, the team opted to not bring him back.

Although Vegas is firmly in a playoff spot, the Golden Knights are dealing with some key injuries, as Jack Eichel will be out a couple of weeks after having surgery.

Signing Kessel would help replace Eichel's offense, and once he returns to the lineup, Kessel would be a depth player for Vegas and insurance in the playoffs for another injury.

#3. Florida Panthers

Phil Kessel is a fit for Florida

The Florida Panthers made a Cinderella run to the Stanley Cup Finals last season and are poised to make another deep run this season.

Florida has a great offense, but a bottom-six forward is likely a need for the Panthers at the deadline. If Florida thinks the price is too high to trade for someone, the Panthers could sign Kessel who could play on the third or fourth line and add some depth scoring.

#4. Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers' bottom six hasn't produced as much as originally hoped, which makes them a fit for Phil Kessel.

Connor Brown has been demoted to the fourth line, but he has recorded just three points this season and has zero goals. Adam Erne has one goal and one assist, and Mattias Janmark has six points, so adding some scoring to the bottom of the lineup is key.

Kessell could immediately start on the third line, while also playing on the second power-play unit and give Edmonton a much-needed offensive boost to the bottom of the lineup.

#5. Colorado Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche were stunned in the first round of the NHL playoffs last season but have a much better roster this season.

However, the scoring at the bottom of the lineup is one area Colorado could look to improve on before the trade deadline. Phil Kessel could come in and play on the third or fourth line and add a scoring threat to the Avs and give them a greater chance of hosting the Cup.