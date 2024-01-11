5 teams that should take a gamble and sign Corey Perry after clearance from NHL commish feat. Toronto Maple Leafs

Corey Perry is officially a free agent and eligible to sign with any NHL team. Perry had his contract terminated by the Chicago Blackhawks and met with commissioner Gary Bettman on Wednesday. The forward was cleared to sign with any team and if he's going to play in the playoffs, he must sign by March 8.

It's uncertain which teams will be interested in him, but here are five who could benefit from him in their lineup.

5 teams that should sign Corey Perry

#1, Toronto Maple Leafs

Corey Perry and the Toronto Maple Leafs have been linked for quite some time and it finally appears that the time has arrived to work out a deal.

Perry has been a Leafs killer the past couple of seasons with the Montreal Canadiens and with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Although he's not the top-line player he used to be, Perry is still a solid fourth-line forward and isn't afraid to use his body.

Toronto tried to find a grinder this off-season, but Ryan Reaves hasn't worked out. Perry can come in and fill that void, but would also add some depth scoring which Toronto desperately needs.

#2, Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers would be a great fit for Corey Perry as the Oilers need to add to their bottom six. Edmonton's offense is led by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, but in the playoffs, teams need their depth players to score.

Perry would come in and add some grit to the bottom of the lineup, while he can also chip in offensively on the power play. He would make Edmonton tougher to play against and deeper.

#3, Colorado Avalanche

Corey Perry could be a great fit for Colorado

Corey Perry will likely want to sign with a Stanley Cup contender and the Colorado Avalanche makes a lot of sense. Colorado has struggled to get production out of their bottom six forwards like Kurtis MacDermid, Frederik Olofsson, Joel Kirvanta, and Jason Polin.

Perry could immediately come in and play on the third or fourth line and help add some scoring to the bottom of the lineup. Perry also plays well defensively, so he can help shut down the opposing team's top lines during the playoffs.

#4, Florida Panthers

Corey Perry was solid with the Tampa Bay Lightning, so returning to Florida, but this time with the Panthers could happen. Florida is a legit Stanley Cup contender but could use help at the bottom of their lineup to replace either Jonah Gadjovich or William Lockwood. Perry would be able to play 10-13 minutes a night and also add some veteran presence to the Panthers.

#5, Tampa Bay Lightning

A reunion with the Tampa Bay Lightning feels like a long shot, but Corey Perry could be the spark the team needs. Tampa Bay is currently outside of a playoff spot and the bottom-six has struggled this season after losing Perry.

The veteran forward could immediately come back into the lineup and play the same role he did last season, which is to add some depth scoring, help shut down the opposing team's top lines, and swing momentum in their favor.

Perry knows the system well and was a fan favorite, so perhaps he decides to go back to Tampa Bay.