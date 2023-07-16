5 things Anaheim Ducks fans can expect heading into 2023-24

The Anaheim Ducks had a challenging 2022-23 season, finishing with the worst record in the NHL. Despite their efforts to secure the top pick in the NHL draft lottery, they fell short and settled for the second overall selection, choosing Leo Carlsson.

As the Ducks head into the 2023-24 season, they possess a dynamic young core led by Trevor Zegras and Troy Terry. However, depth remains a concern, and their path to the playoffs will likely require further development and improvement.

Here are five things they should look at:

#1 Anaheim Ducks' development of young core

The Anaheim Ducks' young core, including Trevor Zegras, Troy Terry and newly drafted Leo Carlsson, will be the focal point of the team's future success.

While they show immense potential, it's essential to remember that they are still developing players. Ducks fans can expect continued growth and improvement from these young stars, but it may take time for them to reach their full potential.

#2 Improvement in depth

Anaheim addressed their lack of depth during the offseason by signing players like Radko Gudas on the blue line and Alex Killorn among the forwards.

These additions should provide valuable experience and depth to the roster. While they may not be superstars, their contributions will be critical in supporting the young core and providing the team with a more well-rounded lineup.

#3 Defensive reinforcement

With the signing of Radko Gudas, the Ducks aim to improve their defensive stability.

Gudas' physical presence and defensive prowess will provide a strong anchor on the blue line and complement the offensive prowess of players like Zegras and Carlsson. Ducks fans can expect a more competitive defensive performance with Gudas in the mix.

#4 Goaltending reliability

John Gibson returns in net, offering the Ducks a reliable and experienced goaltender.

Despite the team's struggles last season, Gibson remains a key asset and could steal games for his team on any given night. His consistent performances will be crucial in keeping the Ducks competitive in close matchups.

#5 Building towards the future

While the Anaheim Ducks may not be immediate playoff contenders, their young core and offseason additions indicate a clear focus on building for the future. Ducks fans can expect a team that's exciting to watch and holds promise for long-term success.

The Anaheim Ducks head into the 2023-24 season with a dynamic young core and a renewed focus on building for the future.

While depth remains a concern, the team has made significant moves to address their shortcomings. Realistically, the Ducks might still be a few steps away from playoff contention, but their young talent and exciting style of play make them fun to watch.

