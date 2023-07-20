5 things to know about new Maple Leafs coach Guy Boucher

The Toronto Maple Leafs made headlines on Thursday with the announcement of their new assistant coach for the 2023-24 season, Guy Boucher.

A former head coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Ottawa Senators, Boucher brings a wealth of experience to the team. Here are five key things to know about Guy Boucher

#1 Guy Boucher has coaching pedigree

Guy Boucher boasts an impressive coaching pedigree, with experience at various levels of the game.

He began his coaching career as an assistant with the McGill Redmen before moving on to successful stints in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, where he guided the Drummondville Voltigeurs to a President's Cup and Memorial Cup appearance.

Boucher's exploits earned him accolades and recognition as the QMJHL's personality of the year.

#2 NHL experience

Boucher's NHL coaching career commenced with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2010.

There, he implemented a unique "1-3-1" defensive system, which garnered significant attention in the hockey world. Under his guidance, the Lightning enjoyed remarkable success, reaching the Eastern Conference Final in his debut season.

However, he was eventually let go by the management. Later, he took up the head coach position with the Ottawa Senators, leading them to an Eastern Conference Final appearance.

#3 International success

Apart from his NHL coaching experience, Boucher has also had a successful run as an assistant coach with Canada's national teams across age groups.

He helped Canada's U-18 team secure a gold medal at the World Championships in 2008 and played a key role in the U-20 team's five consecutive gold medal wins at the World Junior Ice Hockey Championships.

#4 Varied educational background

Before delving into his coaching career, Boucher had an interesting educational journey.

He pursued an arts degree in history and environmental biology, followed by an engineering degree in agricultural engineering at McGill University. Additionally, he holds a Masters in sports psychology from the University of Montreal, a valuable asset in understanding player mentality and team dynamics.

#5 Multifaceted personality

Beyond his coaching prowess, Guy Boucher is known for his intriguing personal life.

He's married to Marsha and has three children. Boucher sports a prominent scar on his right cheek, which he has playfully kept a mystery to his family and friends. The scar has led to playful comparisons to "James Bond villains," adding an air of intrigue to his persona.

Considering his diverse coaching experience, international success and enigmatic personality, Guy Boucher's arrival on the Maple Leafs coaching staff under head coach Sheldon Keefe promises to bring new insights and strategies to the team.

Leafs fans eagerly await the upcoming season to see how his presence elevates the team's performances on the ice.

