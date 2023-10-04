5 things we've learned from 2023-24 NHL preseason so far

The NHL preseason is nearly over as games start to count for real next week.

The preseason is always an exciting time for hockey fans as they can see some top prospects play in NHL games while also getting their first look at some new players.

Although preseason games don't matter, there's still quite a bit to take away from the games, and here are five things we learned.

What we learned from 2023-24 NHL pre-season games

Here are five things:

#5 Jack Campbell could be a bounce-back contender

Jack Campbell struggled last year

Jack Campbell signed a five-year deal with the Edmonton Oilers last offseason, and in his first year, he lost the starting job and struggled.

Entering this training camp and preseason, the starting goalie job with the Oilers was up for grabs. Campbell seemed to lack confidence last season, but in preseason, that hasn't been the case.

In two starts, he has stopped 66 of the 68 shots he has faced, and Campbell said that he's getting confidence back in his game. If Campbell can get back to the form he was with the Toronto Maple Leafs, it could finally be the year the Edmonton Oilers win the Stanley Cup.

#4 Tampa Bay could be in trouble

Andrei Vailevskiy is set to miss the first two months.

The Tampa Bay Lightning have been the team to beat in the NHL for the last few years.

They made it to the Cup Finals in 2015 and won the Cup in 2020 and 2021. Tampa Bay also made it to a third straight Cup Final in 2022 but lost to the Colorado Avalanche.

Every year since the Lightning won their first Cup, analysts have expected a downfall from Tampa Bay. However, this is likely the year it happens, as Andrei Vasilevskiy will be out for the first two months of the season, and the Lightning do not have good goalie depth.

If Tampa Bay does struggle in the first two months, it might be too little too late to make a playoff push.

#3 More ice time for Auston Matthews?

Auston Matthews will now kill penalties.

Auston Matthews is one of the best players in the NHL, averaging over 20 minutes of ice time last year.

Matthews has been averaging over 20 minutes of ice time for the Toronto Maple Leafs since the 2019-20 season. However, it's likely thta his ice time will even increase this season, as Matthews will now be on the penalty kill.

He has also been one of the top shot blockers for forwards and will now get the chance to kill penalties. When the Leafs were shorthanded, Matthews would be on the bench for the full two minutes. With him now being on the PK, the possibility of setting his career-high in ice time is very likely.

#2 Buffalo poised to snap longest playoff drought

Buffalo hasn't made the playoffs since the 2010-11 season.

The Buffalo Sabres have the longest playoff drought in the NHL right now, having not made the playoffs in 12 seasons. Buffalo was last in the playoffs in the 2010-11 season, but it seem like this is the year they could make the postseason.

Buffalo is -120 to make the playoffs, which is an implied probability of 54.5%, meaning Vegas will like their chances to make the playoffs. The Sabres are a young team that took a big step forward last season, and it looks like they finally have a legit goalie in Devon Levi.

#1 Connor Bedard is the real deal

Connor Bedard has lived up to the hype

Connor Bedard has been hyped up as a can't miss prospect and a generational talent for years.

He was drafted first overall by the Chicago Blackhawks with the first overall pick, and in the preseason, he looked like the real deal. Bedard scored his first preseason goal but has shown off his playmaking ability and vision to create plays.

Although it's only preseason, Bedard has already impressed his teammates, including 18-year NHL veteran Corey Perry, according to NHL.com's Tracey Myers:

“That's what I said this morning: Everybody talks about his shot, but if you look at what he can do with the puck and find guys and his vision, it's probably right up there with the best thing he can do. He's a special player.”

If Bedard can stay healthy he should win the Rookie of the Year and be a top-10 player in the NHL in no time.