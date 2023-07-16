5 things Washington Capitals fans can expect heading into 2023-24

After missing the playoffs last season due to lackluster performances from their blue line and goaltending tandem, the Washington Capitals head into the 2023-24 season with a revamped roster and mix of experienced and young talent.

With the addition of players like Rasmus Dahlin, Joel Edmundson and Max Pacioretty, and the potential emergence of goaltender Hunter Shepard, the Capitals will look to bounce back and compete for a playoff spot.

Here are five things to expect from them in the new season:

#1 Washington Capitals' defensive improvement

The Capitals addressed their blue line issues by acquiring Rasmus Dahlin and Joel Edmundson.

Fans can expect a more solid defensive unit, with Dahlin bringing offensive flair and puck-moving skills, while Edmundson provides a physical and reliable defensive presence.

These additions should improve the team's defensive play and reduce the number of goals allowed, leading to a more competitive performance.

#2 Increased role for Hunter Shepard

Following a stellar performance in the AHL, Hunter Shepard is likely to be given an increased role in the Washington Capitals' goaltending rotation.

While he may not be the undisputed starter right away, expect Shepard to receive more playing time, especially if he carries his AHL form to the NHL. His emergence should provide stability in the crease and add depth to the team's goaltending position.

#3 Impact of Max Pacioretty

The Capitals' acquisition of Max Pacioretty, who missed most of last season due to injury, offers an offensive boost.

Fans can expect Pacioretty to contribute significantly to the team's scoring efforts, as he has a lethal scoring touch and is a proven goalscorer. His presence on the ice should alleviate pressure on the younger forwards and create more scoring opportunities.

#4 Playoff contention

The Capitals should be in the mix for a playoff spot, but it won't be an easy task given the increasing strength of their division.

With other teams around them getting stronger, Washington faces tough competition for a postseason berth. Realistically, the Capitals should aim for a competitive season and finish close to the playoff line.

#5 Emphasis on player development

With a mix of experienced veterans and promising young talent, the Washington Capitals will continue to prioritize player development. Young players like Martin Fehervary and Alex Alexeyev are expected to play significant roles.

Heading into the 2023-24 season, the Washington Capitals have made significant roster moves to address their shortcomings from the previous season.

Realistically, fans can expect improved defensive play, increased contributions from key players and a focus on player development as the team looks to solidify its place in a competitive division.

