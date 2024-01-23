5 top contenders to win 2024 NHL All-Star Skills competition ft. Connor McDavid

The NHL has changed All-Star weekend and in particular the skills competition. The skill competition will see 12 players participate in four of eight challenges. The challenges include the fastest skater, hardest shot, passing challenge, one-timers, stick handling, and accuracy shooting.

The top eight point-earners will advance to the seventh event, which is a shootout as players will choose the goalie they will go against. The top-six will advance to the finals which is an obstacle course. The player with the most points accumulated after the eight events will be crowned the winner of the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills and earn $1 million.

The 12 players participating in the skill challenge:

Connor McDavid

Quinn Hughes

J.T. Miller

David Pastrnak

Nathan MacKinnon

Cale Makar

Leon Draisaitl

Jack Hughes

Nikita Kucherov

Auston Matthews

William Nylander

Elias Petterson.

So, who are the favorites to win the skills challenge?

Top 5 contenders to win 2024 NHL All-Star Skills competition

#5, Elias Pettersson

Elias Pettersson won the hardest shot last year and if he repeats it would put him in a good spot to win the skills challenge.

Pettersson could get some points in the accuracy, passing, and stick-handling competitions as well to build a lead going into the one-on-ones and obstacle course. Pettersson is a dark horse to win the skills challenge.

#4, Auston Matthews

Auston Matthews is the favorite to win the one-times

Auston Matthews won't be in the fastest skater competition, as he's made that clear, but he could run away with the shooting competitions which could allow him to build a lead and win the skills competition.

Matthews likely will be one of the favorites to win the hardest shot, accuracy shooting, and one-times, and if he ends up winning two of the three he will be leading or right near the top in points going into the final two events.

#3, Nathan MacKinnon

Although Connor McDavid is the front-runner to win the skills competition, Nathan MacKinnon is a step below the Edmonton Oilers star. MacKinnon may not beat McDavid or Makar as the fastest skater, but he should get some points. He could be a front-runner to win the accuracy, passing, and stick-handling which would put him in a good spot to win it all.

#2, Cale Makar

If someone is going to beat Connor McDavid as the NHL's fastest skater, it will likely be Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar. Makar has a shot to win, or at least come in the top two in fastest skater, accuracy, and stick-handling competitions. If Makar can win those or come top two, it puts him in a great spot to win the skills competition.

#1, Connor McDavid

Connor McDavid is the odds-on favorite to win the all-star skills challenge. McDavid is the fastest player in the NHL and can easily win the fastest skater, while also having a good chance to win the accuracy, passing, and stick-handling challenges.

If he does that, McDavid would have a comfortable lead going into the one-on-ones and obstacle course.