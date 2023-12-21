5 most underrated NHL teams heading into 2024 ft. Philadelphia Flyers

The NHL season is approaching the halfway mark as teams are starting to separate themselves from the pack as Cup contenders, while others are clearly in a rebuild and wait for the season to end.

Entering this season, there were expectations for multiple teams to miss the playoffs and be closer to the bottom of the standings than a Cup contender.

Yet, as we approach 2024, here are five underrated teams this season.

5 most underrated NHL teams heading into 2024

#1. Philadelphia Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers were expected to be a rebuilding team and a seller at the trade deadline.

Philadelphia finished the 2022-23 season with a 31-38-13 record and didn't do a whole lot this offseason.

However, to begin the year, the Flyers were off to a hot start, but still, not many people were sold on them. But, through 31 games, Philadelphia is 18-10-3 and second in the Metro division, while oddsmakers are giving the Flyers a 54.5% chance of making the playoffs.

#2. Washington Capitals

Capitals are in a playoff spot

Washington was expected to be near the bottom of the standings this season, as the Capitals were an old team that struggled last season.

However, that has been far from the case as Washington is 16-9-4 and holding onto a Wild Card spot. The Capitals are also just three points back of the Flyers for second in the Metro and Washington has two games in hand.

At this point of the season, the Capitals will likely be buyers at the trade deadline.

#3. Winnipeg Jets

Winnipeg Jets are atop the Central Division

The Winnipeg Jets made the playoffs last season but were bounced in the first round by the Vegas Golden Knights.

Winnipeg brought back a similar team and was considered a borderline playoff team entering this season. However, through 31 games, the Jets won't just be in the playoffs but could win their division and are looking like a Stanley Cup contender.

Winnipeg is 19-9-3 and is third place in the Western Confernece.

#4. Vancouver Canucks

Canucks are in second place in the West

Vancouver, like Winnipeg, was considered to be a borderline playoff team this season.

Even if the Canucks made the playoffs, the expectations were that they would likely lose in the first round. However, Vancouver now appears to be a legit Stanley Cup contender, as the Canucks are 22-9-2, which is second in the Pacific Division and second in the Western Confernece.

#5. Arizona Coyotes

Coyotes are in a playoff spot

Arizona was expected to be drafting in the top five once again this season, as the Coyotes' rebuild likely needs another year or two.

However, that hasn't been the case as Arizona is holding onto the top Wild Card spot with a record of 16-13-2 and could find itself in a playoff spot come April.