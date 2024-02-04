Connor McDavid in the NHL has become a sort of Kawhi Leonard in the NBA, possessing incredible skills and having some fascinating parallels.

Picked first overall in the 2015 NHL entry draft, McDavid was a child prodigy that set a new bar for what a 15-year-old player can achieve. He has won awards like CHL Player of the Year, Art Ross Trophy and Hart Memorial Trophy. He also won gold at international competitions for Canada.

5 ways Connor McDavid is the NHL's Kawhi Leonard

Dominance on the ice:

Like Leonard, McDavid's exceptional speed, skill and offensive skills make him stand out. The Edmonton Oilers captain has touched the 100-point mark six times in his career. He earned accolades like the Art Ross Trophy and the Hart Memorial Trophy.

Quiet leadership:

Just as Leonard is known for his reserved and stoic nature off the basketball court, McDavid exudes a similar quiet leadership style. Despite his young age, McDavid was named the captain of Edmonton at 19, becoming the youngest captain in NHL history. His leadership goes beyond statistics, influencing the team on and off the ice.

Record-breaking achievements:

Leonard's historic NBA Finals MVP awards with two different teams find a parallel in McDavid's record-breaking achievements in the NHL. McDavid's remarkable rookie season saw him set a new record for points per game by a rookie in NHL history, recording 48 points in just 45 games.

International success:

Both McDavid and Leonard have represented their respective countries on the international stage. McDavid's gold medal victories at the World Junior Championships and the IIHF World Championship mirror Leonard's contributions to Team USA's success in international basketball competitions.

Offensive and defensive skills:

While McDavid is celebrated for his offensive skills, reminiscent of Leonard's scoring ability, both players share an exceptional commitment to defense. Leonard's multiple NBA All-Defensive Team selections align with McDavid's well-rounded game, showcasing his scoring capabilities and defensive skills on the ice. McDavid has a plus-minus of 17.

Thus, McDavid’s effect on the NHL matches the greatness of Leonard in the NBA. Their outstanding talent, incredible results and humble mentorship set them above the rest in their leagues. Like Leonard, McDavid is now the dominant power of his chosen sport, and hockey fans can draw inspiration from the personality of this great man.