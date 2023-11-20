5 ways Sidney Crosby is proving himself to be the NHL's LeBron James

Sidney Crosby, nicknamed "Sid the Kid," has played for the Pittsburgh Penguins his entire NHL career. He is one of the most calm, down-to-earth players in the NHL and fans love him for his simplicity.

One could consider that he has impacted the NHL on the same level as basketball icon LeBron James in the NBA.

Five similarities between Sidney Crosby and LeBron James

1. Early career dominance

Both Crosby and James started their professional with extraordinary promise. Crosby, nicknamed "The Next One," was the first overall pick in the 2005 NHL Entry Draft and played extraordinarily, finishing as the runner-up for the Calder Memorial Trophy as the NHL Rookie of the Year.

Similarly, LeBron James, a high school basketball player, was the first overall pick in the 2003 NBA draft and claimed the NBA Rookie of the Year award.

2. Leadership quality and championship wins

Sidney Crosby, at a young age, assumed the captaincy of the Pittsburgh Penguins, leading them to back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2016 and 2017.

LeBron James, known as "King James," also guided his teams to four NBA championships: two with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013, one with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, and one with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

3. Individual achievements and awards

Both players have won many awards and carved their names among the all-time greats.

Crosby has won numerous Hart Memorial Trophies (league MVP) and Art Ross Trophies (scoring leader). Similarly, LeBron James has won multiple NBA MVP awards and Finals MVP awards.

4. Won in the Olympics

Crosby and James have performed well in international tournaments, representing their countries. Crosby scored the game-winning goal for Team Canada in overtime during the 2010 Winter Olympics gold medal game against the United States. LeBron James, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, has been a key player representing Team USA in basketball.

5. Off-court impact

Beyond their professional career, both Crosby and James have made significant charitable contributions. Crosby's philanthropic acts include supporting youth hockey and the Indian Ocean earthquake in 2004. Meanwhile, through his LeBron James Family Foundation, the Lakers star has established schools and initiatives to uplift his community.

So, indeed, Sidney Crosby's professional career unequivocally makes him one of the greats in hockey, just like LeBron James, considering his influence in basketball. As both players are on the verge of concluding their careers, hockey and basketball fans should celebrate their iconic journey.