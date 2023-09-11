5 youngest NHL captains in league history ft. Connor McDavid

Connor McDavid, who was selected first overall by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2015 NHL draft, was widely regarded as the National Hockey League's next big sensation before he even joined the league.

Fast forward to 2023, and McDavid has undeniably lived up to the immense expectations surrounding him, establishing himself as the premier hockey player in the world.

Now, let's delve into the list of the five youngest NHL captains in league history.

#5. Jonathan Toews

Jonathan Toews, the esteemed hockey player, is widely recognized for his contributions to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Toews, born on April 29, 1988, was named team captain on July 18, 2008, at the age of 20 years and 80 days, demonstrating his leadership ability and dedication to the sport.

Notably, Jonathan Toews made his debut as the captain of the Chicago Blackhawks on October 10, 2008, when he was just 20 years and 164 days old.

#4. Vincent Lecavalier

Vincent Lecavalier, a prominent figure in the world of professional ice hockey, was a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning. He was born on April 21, 1980, making him a key player in the Lightning's roster for many years. His leadership on the ice was officially recognized when he was appointed as the team's captain on March 1, 2000, a pivotal moment in his career and for the franchise.

Remarkably, Lecavalier was only 19 years and 315 days old when he assumed the role of captain, displaying a level of maturity and skill beyond his years. Vincent Lecavalier's captaincy of the Tampa Bay Lightning was not merely a temporary role; it was a permanent designation that highlighted his enduring influence and impact on the team.

#3. Sidney Crosby

Sidney Crosby, a prominent figure in the world of professional ice hockey, is renowned for his exceptional skills and leadership on the ice. Born on August 7, 1987, Crosby has become synonymous with the Pittsburgh Penguins, a team he has proudly represented throughout his illustrious career.

Crosby was announced as the captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins on May 31, 2007, when he was just 19 years and 297 days old. On October 5, 2007, Crosby took to the ice for his first game as the captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins. At that time, he was 20 years and 59 days old, further solidifying his position as one of the NHL's youngest and most influential captains.

#2. Gabriel Landeskog

Gabriel Landeskog, born on November 23, 1992, has been a prominent figure with the Colorado Avalanche in the NHL. At the young age of 19 years and 286 days, he was named captain on September 4, 2012, becoming one of the youngest NHL captains.

Landeskog's first game as captain occurred on January 19, 2013, at 20 years and 57 days old.

#1. Connor McDavid

Connor McDavid, born on January 13, 1997, is a prominent figure in the world of ice hockey, serving as the captain of the Edmonton Oilers. His captaincy was officially announced on October 5, 2016, when he was a mere 19 years and 266 days old, making him one of the youngest captains in NHL history at that time.

McDavid's leadership journey commenced on October 12, 2016, when he led the Oilers onto the ice as captain at the age of 19 years and 273 days.