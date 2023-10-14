5 youngest players to feature in 2023/24 NHL season ft. Connor Bedard, Adam Fantilli and more

This 2023 NHL season continues to showcase the tradition of bringing a fresh wave of young, dynamic players to make their mark on the ice. The league has maintained its reputation as the ultimate stage for top-tier talent and every season brings a new generation of young players to make their NHL debut.

Let's look at the youngest players in the NHL in the 2023 season.

5 youngest players to feature in 2023 NHL season

#5, Kevin Korchinski (19 years, 114 days)

Born on June 21, 2004, in Saskatoon, Canada, Kevin Korchinski began his NHL journey when the Chicago Blackhawks selected him as the No.7 pick in the 2022 NHL draft.

His remarkable 2021-22 season in the WHL established him as a top-tier defenseman, earning 65 points, scoring 4 goals and 61 assists in 67 games for the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Expand Tweet

He also excelled in power-play assists, ranking third, where he became the first WHL defenseman since Darryl Sydor of the Kamloops Blazers in 1989-90 to record at least 60 assists in his first year of NHL draft eligibility.

In the playoffs, Korchinski continued to shine, leading all WHL defensemen with 19 points, including 6 goals and 13 assists in 25 games, significantly contributing to Seattle's journey to the WHL final.

#4, Fraser Minten (19 years, 100 days)

Fraser Minten, born on July 5, 2004, in Vancouver, Canada is a center with the Toronto Maple Leafs. His journey to the NHL started with his selection as the 38th overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NHL entry draft by the Maple Leafs.

Expand Tweet

During the 2021-22 season, Minten scored 55 points, 20 goals and 35 assists in 67 games. He demonstrated remarkable progress last season, achieving 67 points, consisting of 31 goals and 36 assists, in just 57 games.

#3, Zach Benson (18 Years, 154 Days)

Zach Benson was born on May 12, 2005. The Canadian forward plays for the Buffalo Sabres. The Sabres recognized his potential and selected him as the 13th overall pick in the 2023 draft.

In the 2022 WHL season, Benson was nothing short of spectacular, as he finished third in the league, scoring 36 goals and 98 points in just 60 games. On July 28, 2023, Benson took the next significant step in his career by signing a three-year entry-level contract with the Sabres.

He made his much-anticipated NHL debut on October 12, 2023, against the New York Rangers, despite the outcome being a 5-1 loss.

Expand Tweet

Benson's international contributions shone brightly at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he recorded 2 goals and 5 assists in 5 games, significantly helping Canada in their gold medal victory.

#2. Adam Fantilli (19 years, 1 day)

Adam Fantilli is a forward for the Columbus Blue Jackets. He was born on October 12, 2004, in Nobleton, Ontario, Canada. He was selected as the third overall pick by the Blue Jackets in the 2023 draft and signed a three-year entry-level contract.

In 2022, Fantilli embarked on his international journey by earning a spot on Canada's national under-18 team for the 2022 IIHF World U18 Championships, where he proudly served as an alternate captain.

Expand Tweet

Fantilli had the honor of representing Canada in the 2023 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships, where he earned a gold medal. His time with the Chicago Steel in the USHL includes an impressive 103 games played, yielding 110 points, with 55 goals and 55 assists to his name.

His outstanding performance earned him the Hobey Baker Award, making him only the third freshman, a feat achieved by only two others in history (Paul Kariya in 1993 and Jack Eichel in 2015).

#1, Connor Bedard (18 years, 88 Days)

Connor Bedard was born on July 17, 2015 in North Vancouver, Canada. He has wasted no time making his mark in the NHL, netting a goal just 5 minutes and 37 seconds into the first period against the Bruins at TD Garden.

He was the No.1 pick of the 2023 draft and the Blackhawks officially signed him to a three-year entry-level contract with a salary cap hit of $950,000.

Expand Tweet

Bedard's star has risen as one of the most promising prospects in recent years, backed by his impressive junior career statistics (a stunning 50 goals and 61 assists in his final season with Western Hockey League). This incredible feat came on the heels of Bedard registering his first NHL point in a win over the Penguins in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

Connor Bedard's international hockey journey started in 2021 when he joined Team Canada at the World Under-18 Championship, earning him a gold medal and sharing second place in points. His success story continued with back-to-back gold medal victories for Team Canada in the World Junior Ice Hockey Championship in 2022 and 2023.