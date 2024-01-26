7 best hockey helmets on the market in 2024 ft. CCM Super Tacks X, Bauer Hyperlite 2, and more

Ice hockey is one of the fastest contact sports in the world, meaning a hockey helmet is one of the most vital pieces of equipment in the game. Body checking is part of the game whether a skater plays elite-level hockey or gets paid professionally.

While undiagnosed for decades, there's been an emphasis on concussions in sports these days, meaning that equipment companies need to protect athletes of all ages.

Although many kids would opt for style over function, finding the proper fitting hockey helmet with the right padding is essential. Appropriate fit and protection can be the difference between an injury and not.

This leads us to today's topic: What are the best hockey helmets in 2024?

7 best hockey helmets on the market in 2024

#7. Warrior Covert CF 100 (USD 199.99)

The Warrior Covert CF 100 is one of the most unique hockey helmets, with heat moldable inserts. Having the ability to mold the helmet padding to each head, the Covert CF 100 will provide the utmost protection.

Additionally, the material in the foam is made of EPP, the best lightweight material meant to protect the skull from any impact. Moreover, with the cooling holes, this Warrior helmet will provide excellent airflow while keeping the skater cool and comfortable.

#6. Bauer RE-AKT 150 (USD 219.99)

As one of Bauer's strongest sellers, the RE-AKT 150 remains a top hockey helmet choice for players in 2024. Like the Hyperlite series, the RE-AKT 150 is fully adjustable, allowing the user to find the best fit without breaking the bank.

The Comfort Pod liner will mold to any shape or size while providing unmatched protection thanks to the VTF paired with the IX foam. The purpose of the two forms is to cut down on the energy absorbed in impacts, giving the skater a chance to take a hit and not have lingering effects. Additionally, the helmet has specifically designed channels to allow moisture to flow throughout the helmet.

#5. Bauer Hyperlite (USD 232.98)

Although the Bauer Hyperlite hockey helmet is not brand new for 2024, it is one of the mainstays from the company's line, thanks to several features that have kept it on shelves for the past couple of seasons. Besides utilizing the FreeForm Adjustment System, it is one of the only helmets on the market that allows a player to adjust both length and width.

Additionally, the bucket features the SHOCKLITE system, which offsets any impact on the skull. Overall, the Hyperlite weighs less than a RE-AKT 150 helmet while offering XRD comfort foam, allowing for optimum protection with a thick outer shell at a fraction of the weight.

#4. CCM Tacks 910 (USD 239.99)

The Tacks 910 is the second-best option available for fans of CCM hockey helmets. As the brand's most famous helmet option, the latest edition has undergone several upgrades, including cutting-edge forms to cut down on direct impacts to the skull.

The helmet has Fluid Inside pods, D30 Smart Material, and I.Q. Shinon memory foam, which helps wick away moisture, allowing skaters to remain dry. Besides fitting on a player's head, it is comfortable and protective at a cheaper price than the Tacks X.

#3. Warrior Alpha One (USD 239.99)

The Warrior Alpha One is a one-piece hockey helmet that provides the best protection in the company's headwear department. Unlike other models, the Alpha One is made of high-density plastic, which is stiff and lightweight.

Warrior uses the OmniShock+ system inside the helmet, which features Viconic and Impax inserts, providing the skater with superior head protection. Whether someone is on the wrong side of a big or little hit, the helmet's design and the foam insulation will protect anyone from significant injury.

#2. Bauer Hyperlite 2 (USD 399.99)

The Bauer Hyperlite 2 is Bauer's best hockey helmet option, costing a player nearly USD 400. Another top-of-the-line helmet that features 3D-printed foam, the new design offers the company's most comfortable bucket, which features GX-Pod technology. Those who don't want to overspend on head protection should check out the Hyperlite.

#1. CCM Super Tacks X (USD 429.99)

The CCM Super Tacks X is the most expensive hockey helmet you could buy in early 2024. Lined with an innovative Nest Tech 3D-printed lattice, the new foam absorbs contact while forming to the participant's head for the best protection.

Thanks to its slick design, the Super Tacks X doesn't require tools to be adjusted, and with well-placed ventilation, the helmet allows for airflow and reduces heat loss. Fans who've worn a Super Tacks helmet for a while will appreciate the modern design and enhanced protection upgrades.