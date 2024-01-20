7 best hockey sticks in the world in 2024: Bauer AG5NT, CCM Jetspeed FT6 Pro, Warrior Novium Pro, and more

A hockey stick is like a paintbrush to an artist and a knife for a cook. As the primary tool used to ply their craft, hockey players are picky and protective of their sticks. As construction technology advances, hockey stick companies seek the edge that gives shooters an advantage over their opponents and goalies.

Although we are halfway through the NHL season, hockey is a year-round business, so companies always release new gear. Today, we will look at the top seven hockey sticks on the market and what makes them stand out among the competition.

7 best hockey sticks in the world in 2024

#1 Bauer Proto-R (USD 429.99)

The Bauer Proto-R is one of the lightest hockey sticks available today, with an estimated weight of 345 grams. The Proto-R is one of the most expensive sticks, thanks to Bauer molding it from Boron material.

The stick has a mid-kick release with an extra stiff blade core, giving every player optimum shot power. The Proto-R is wrapped in TeXtreme Carbon Fiber to help survive the wear and tear associated with high-level hockey.

#2 Bauer AG5NT R (USD 429.99)

Initially, the original Bauer AG5NT featured a low kick, like the Vapor stick, but the AG4NT R will feel and play like the Nexus stick. Interestingly, this new hockey stick has already sold out on various websites, most likely because of the latest technology in the shaft.

As one of the few sticks made of boron available on the market, the AG5NT is the company's lightest (335 grams) and most advanced design yet. Ultimately, Bauer set out to make a goal scorer's dreams come true with a light stick that will have a quick release and survive the season thanks to advances in carbon fiber technologies.

#3 True Project X (USD 439.99)

True may be more famous for its skates and goalie gear, but the company is branching out to other aspects of the sport and currently produces one of the most expensive hockey sticks on the market, Project X.

Thanks to advancements in technology, this stick uses Focused Resin Flow, which minimizes voids in construction for a stiffer stick without losing its flexibility. Billed as a stick for the precision shooter, the blade is built using Strategic Rib Technology, allowing stability and pinpoint accuracy.

#4 True HZRDUS PX (USD 439.99)

True boasts that its HZRDUS PX model is the best hockey stick on the market because the players designed it. Considered one of the lightest sticks available, it has an explosive release and is engineered never to be compromised, thanks to PLD technology.

Meanwhile, the blade has been redesigned with True's TRT technology, making the HZRDUS PX one of the top sticks for stability, accuracy and hard shots. Moreover, True is enhancing the brand by introducing Resflo technology, which is meant to protect the stick and protect its durability.

#5 CCM FT Ghost (USD 429.99)

CCM is a legendary brand worn by some of the greatest ice hockey names, including Connor McDavid. The FT Ghost stick is a style used by many superstars in today's game and just got released to the general public for the first time.

Built with Nanolite Shield Technology, the shaft is wrapped in a thick carbon fiber and has an ultra-light core. The stick offers a hybrid kick-point, one of the market's fastest releases with unmatched power. As CCM likes to brag, this model is one of the most requested styles in the NHL today.

#6 CCM Jetspeed FT6 (USD 399.99)

Although CCM FT Ghost may be the company's top-of-the-line hockey stick, its most famous brand is Jetspeed, and the FT6 is the latest release with many modifications. Billed as the most balanced and lightest stick in the Jetspeed line, it features a Nanolite shield to make it one of this style's most durable for players.

Additionally, CCM upgraded the blade technology, which is meant to release quick, heavy shots from all areas of the ice. As one of the stiffest sticks available, the FT6 continues to enhance the Jetspeed line while keeping the company at the top of the market with the latest technological advancements.

#7 Warrior Novium (USD 399.99)

Warrior is a popular hockey stick brand among hockey players of all skill levels, and right now, its latest model, the Novium, is its most expensive option. Built with Minimus Carbon 25, this shaft is strong but thin and light, becoming the brand's top stick option in 2024.

The blade is meant to increase control and speed on a shot, thanks to a combination of FuelCore T and Minimus Carbon 25, which enhances durability. Billed as Warrior's top stick for balance and power.