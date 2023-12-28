7 NHL defencemen who recorded six assists in a game ft. Kris Letang, Bobby Orr and more 

In the illustrious history of the NHL, certain games stand out as extraordinary displays of skill and playmaking power. One such remarkable feat is the rare occurrence of defensemen recording six assists in a single game.

Here are the seven players who recorded six assists in one game.

7 NHL defensemen who have six assists in a game

#7. Kris Letang - Pittsburgh Penguins (12/27/23 vs. NYI)

The most recent addition to this elite group is Kris Letang of the Pittsburgh Penguins. On December 27, 2023, Letang etched his name in NHL history by becoming the first defenseman to accumulate five points in a single period and recording six assists against the New York Islanders.

Letang's extraordinary vision and playmaking abilities were pivotal in the Penguins' 7-0 victory.

#6. Gary Suter - Calgary Flames (04/04/1986 vs. EDM)

American defenceman Gary Suter recorded six assists in a game between the Calgary Flames and the Edmonton Oilers in 1986.

#5. Paul Coffey - Edmonton Oilers (03/14/1986 vs. DET)

Paul Coffey, a legendary Canadian defenceman, demonstrated his skills during a game between the Edmonton Oilers and the Detroit Red Wings in 1986. Coffey's six assists were pivotal in the Oilers' offensive onslaught.

#4. Ron Stackhouse - Pittsburgh Penguins (03/08/1975 vs. PHI):

Canadian defenceman Ron Stackhouse achieved the six-assist milestone against the Philadelphia Flyers in 1975. His exceptional playmaking skills contributed significantly to the Penguins' success that day.

#3. Bobby Orr - Boston Bruins (01/01/1973 vs. VAN):

Widely regarded as one of the greatest hockey players of all time, Bobby Orr recorded six assists in a game between the Boston Bruins and the Vancouver Canucks on January 1, 1973.

#2. Pat Stapleton - Chicago Blackhawks (03/30/1969 vs. DET):

Pat Stapleton, a notable defenceman who played for the Chicago Blackhawks, showcased his playmaking power against the Detroit Red Wings in 1969 with six assists.

#1. Babe Pratt: Canadian defenceman's six-assist brilliance in 1944 Leafs vs. Bruins Game

A Canadian professional ice hockey defenceman/left winger, Babe Pratt, contributed six assists in a game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Boston Bruins in 1944.