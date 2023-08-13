In a recent insightful discussion on the "Spittin Chiclets," NHL's New Jersey Devils General Manager Tom Fitzgerald shed light on the team's strategic approach. He talked about player contracts and their aspirations to mirror the success of the Boston Bruins in building a winning organization.

But before we jump in, you should know that the New Jersey Devils were valued at approximately 960 million U.S. dollars in 2022, making them a strong team financially; but still, they have to comply with financial limitations.

Host Ryan Whitney initiated the conversation, delving into the notion of securing players at reasonable costs, a practice that can have a profound impact on the team's financial flexibility.

The conversation found its way to the NHL Devils' roster and their careful navigation of player contracts. In particular, the acquisition of key players such as Jack Hughes, Dougie Hamilton, and Philippe Myers was emphasized. These signings were pivotal, with none of the contracts surpassing the $10-11 million range, which can sometimes hinder teams from maintaining balanced lineups and a strong roster foundation.

Drawing inspiration from NHL's Boston Bruins, a team renowned for its success and prudent contract management, Fitzgerald lauded them as a model franchise.

"I look at the Bruins as a model franchise that there was a lot of buy-ins to create a winning organization."

The essence of his strategy can be distilled into the belief that building a winning team requires sacrifices, specifically in terms of individual contract demands for the greater good of the team's overall composition.

"All I try to do is preach that to our guys and just say, you can't take every single crumb on the table because there won't be enough for depth, there won't be enough for good defense, it won't be enough for goaltending, won't be enough for the penalty killers. Everybody just can't take and take and take."

NHL's New Jersey Devils' fostered unity with the guidance of management.

Fitzgerald has fostered a sense of unity and common purpose within the New Jersey Devils' organization, resulting in a roster that is both financially sustainable and competitive on the ice.

" And I think our guys bought into it. And here we are. So, yeah, we feel good about where the contracts are at. Our window has just opened up, quite honestly."

As Fitzgerald eloquently put it, the Devils have aligned themselves with a model similar to that of the NHL's Bruins, which has led the organization to a sense of optimism, with the general manager confident that the team's window for success is just beginning to open.