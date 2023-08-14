A blue line resurgence? Grading the Vancouver Canucks' offseason moves

The Vancouver Canucks entered the offseason at a crossroads, faced with the challenge of improving after a demanding season without fully committing to a rebuilding process. While they refrained from parting ways with major assets, the team's cap constraints limited their ability to make substantial upgrades. Let's take a closer look at their offseason moves and grade their decisions:

Signing Teddy Blueger (Grade: B)

The Vancouver Canucks made a solid addition by signing Teddy Blueger to a one-year deal worth $1.9 million. Fresh off a Stanley Cup win with the Vegas Golden Knights, Blueger brings championship experience and a strong two-way game to the team. This signing provides depth and versatility to the lineup, adding a player who can contribute on both ends of the ice.

Signing Ian Cole (Grade: C-)

The acquisition of Ian Cole on a one-year deal worth $3 million AAV is somewhat questionable. While Cole has proven himself as a steady defenseman over his career, the contract's value seems inflated given his recent performance. This move could potentially eat into the team's cap space without providing a significant impact, especially considering the Vancouver Canucks' cap crisis.

Signing Carson Soucy (Grade: A+)

The signing of Carson Soucy to a three-year deal worth $3.25 million stands out as a highlight of the Vancouver Canucks' offseason. Soucy's defensive prowess and physicality add depth to the blue line and enhance the team's overall defensive capabilities. The term and value of the contract are reasonable, making this move a win for the team, earning an A+ grade.

Extending Nils Hoglander and other Vancouver Canucks Depth Signings (Grade: C)

Extending RFA Nils Hoglander was a necessary move to secure the young forward's future with the team. However, the signing of depth pieces Matt Irwin and Zach Sawchenko doesn't significantly impact the team's outlook. These signings are functional, but they lack the wow factor needed to elevate the team's performance. As a result, this group of moves receives a C grade.

Signing Pius Suter (Grade: B-)

The signing of Pius Suter to a two-year deal worth $1.6 million adds depth to the forward group. While Suter struggled during his tenure with the Detroit Red Wings, the potential for improvement remains, and the contract's value is reasonable. This signing is a low-risk, medium-reward move that could pay off if Suter can rediscover his form.

The Vancouver Canucks' offseason moves reflect a mix of calculated decisions aimed at maintaining competitiveness while addressing their cap challenges. While the signing of Carson Soucy and the addition of Teddy Blueger are highlights that bolster the team's defensive depth and championship experience, other moves like the Ian Cole signing might not offer commensurate value.

The Canucks' reluctance to embrace a full rebuild might have limited their ability to make major upgrades, resulting in a set of moves that range from impressive to functional but unremarkable.