"A lot of emotions" for Nadia Mattivi as she begins her last season for Boston University women's hockey

Though Nadia Mattivi is now playing her fifth season for the Boston University women’s hockey team, she can still recall the first time she wore the Scarlet and White.

The standout defender is going into her final year at BU and said her first game of this season will resurface some of the same feelings as her 2019 debut:

“It was just an incredible memory, putting on the jersey for the first time. I will always remember.”

Mattivi added:

“A lot of emotions in both scenarios... I probably won’t be able to tell the difference between nervous and excited at first, but I think it’ll just take one shift and I’ll be good, whereas maybe in my first game it took a period.”

As the longest-tenured player on the roster, Mattivi also owns the role of captain (now co-captain with senior Madison Cardaci) for the second year in a row, which she has not taken for granted:

“Coming from Italy, I never expected that I would get this position. It’s a huge honor. I was so extremely happy that my teammates and the coaches believed in me.”

One of those coaches is first-year head coach Tara Watchorn, who likes what she has seen thus far from Mattivi as a leader.

“I think she’s done a great job. She wants to work with you, she wants to get better, and I think that willingness, that passion, is definitely a good thing.”

Watchorn worked with Mattivi for two years (2019-2021) as an assistant at BU before her time as head coach at Stonehill College (2021-2023). Now back at her alma mater, Watchorn was excited to reunite with the star player in her new role:

“It’s really cool, because I had that pre-existing relationship with Nadia, I felt like we were really able to hit the ground running and kind of pick up where we left off and continue to build that relationship.”

While praising the “hugely important” Mattivi, coach Watchorn also made sure to give credit to the entire leadership group of this year’s squad. This includes assistant captain and senior Lacey Martin, who has been teammates with Mattivi since her freshman year in 2020-21.

Throughout her time in Boston, home has stayed on Mattivi's mind

While Mattivi also spoke highly about her fellow leaders and those close to her on the team, she said some of her fondest memories at BU were because of her loved ones from home:

“[My parents have] only come twice, and it’s always so nice to see them in the stands, especially when I know that they’re staying up all night to watch games back in Italy."

And the feeling of home has stayed on her mind as Mattivi ponders about her future in the sport. Five years ago, she played hockey in Sweden, and has considered returning for the “pretty high” level of competition and closer proximity to where she grew up.

However, Mattivi also mentioned the possibility of entering the draft for the new

Professional Women’s Hockey League that kicks off with six teams in the U.S. and Canada, including one in Boston, early next year.

Whether her career continues in North America or Europe is yet to be seen, but either way she would definitely want to continue playing hockey.

For now, Mattivi and her BU teammates look to bounce back from their 11-20-3 record last year for a successful sendoff for the captain.

As for coach Watchorn, she’s already shown confidence in Mattivi’s upcoming season, and the legacy that she will leave behind.