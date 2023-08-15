A shuffling of chairs - Grading the Washington Capitals' offseason moves

The Washington Capitals faced an unfamiliar scenario after missing the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade. In response, they took strategic steps during the offseason to address areas of concern and set the stage for a comeback. Let's assess the Capitals' offseason transactions and grade their efforts:

1. Extending Tom Wilson (Grade: B)

The Washington Capitals' decision to extend Tom Wilson to a seven-year deal worth $6.5 million AAV is a notable move. Wilson brings a combination of physicality, skill, and leadership to the team. While the contract's term might raise questions, it aligns with the team's commitment to Wilson's multifaceted role. The grade is a B as the contract value is fair but could have some long-term implications.

2. Signing Max Pacioretty (Grade: C+)

The signing of Max Pacioretty to a one-year contract worth $2 million is a calculated risk. While Pacioretty is a proven goal scorer, his extended absence from play due to injuries raises concerns. If he can regain his form and contribute offensively, this move could pay off. The grade is a C+ due to the uncertainty surrounding Pacioretty's condition and the contract's short-term nature.

3. Trading for Joel Edmundson (Grade: B)

The Washington Capitals addressed their blue line by trading a 3rd and a 7th-round pick for Joel Edmundson. The move to acquire Edmundson demonstrates a commitment to defensive stability. His physicality and defensive prowess add depth to the Capitals' defense corps. The grade is a B as the trade adds a valuable piece to the team's blue line while being mindful of the draft pick investment.

4. Extending Washington Capitals RFA Martin Fehervary (Grade: B+)

The Capitals' extension of RFA Martin Fehervary to a three-year deal worth $2.675 million AAV is a commendable move. Fehervary showed promise and potential last season, and this extension underscores the team's belief in his growth. The contract's value is reasonable, and the term offers stability while considering Fehervary's development trajectory. The grade is a B+ as the move secures a young talent on a favorable deal.

The Washington Capitals' offseason moves reflect their determination to rebound after a playoff absence. While the signings of Max Pacioretty and Joel Edmundson come with certain degrees of risk, they address specific needs in the team's lineup. Extending Tom Wilson and Martin Fehervary signifies a commitment to continuity and fostering player development. The Capitals' approach to the offseason demonstrates a balance between shoring up immediate gaps and investing in the team's future.