Addition by Subtraction? Grading the Boston Bruins' offseason moves

The Boston Bruins' offseason has been a whirlwind of activity following their unexpected first-round exit at the hands of the Florida Panthers, despite setting the NHL record for wins in a single season.

The team's management has been hard at work making strategic moves to address the shortcomings that were exposed during the playoffs.

Here's a closer look at their key offseason moves and grade their effectiveness:

#1. Trading Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno to the Chicago Blackhawks for Ian Mitchell and Alex Regula - Grade: B-

While shedding Taylor Hall's contract provides some financial flexibility, the Bruins' decision to trade him and Nick Foligno for the signing rights of Ian Mitchell and Alex Regula is a calculated gamble. Both Mitchell and Regula have potential, but they are relatively unproven at the NHL level.

If they can develop into solid contributors, this trade could turn out to be a steal for the Bruins. However, the departure of Hall and Foligno leaves a void in the team's offensive depth that needs to be addressed.

#2. Signing Boston Bruins' goalie Jeremy Swayman to a 1-Year Deal - Grade: A-

Retaining Jeremy Swayman on a one-year deal worth $3.475 AAV is a smart move. Swayman showed promise in his rookie season and has the potential to become a reliable goaltender for the Bruins. This signing provides stability in the net and allows the team to focus on other areas of improvement.

#3. Signing Milan Lucic to a 1-Year Deal - Grade: C-

The Bruins' decision to bring back Milan Lucic is a sentimental one, as he was a fan favorite during his previous tenure with the team. However, Lucic's best years are behind him, and his on-ice performance has declined in recent seasons.

While the contract's value at $1 million AAV is reasonable, it remains to be seen how much of an impact he can make on the ice.

#4. Signing Kevin Shattenkirk to a 1-Year Deal - Grade: C+

Kevin Shattenkirk brings experience and offensive prowess to the Bruins' blue line. While his skills can be an asset, the contract's value at $1.05 million AAV might be slightly high for his current capabilities.

The Boston Bruins are hoping Shattenkirk can contribute effectively to the power play and provide leadership in the locker room.

#5. Signing James van Riemsdyk to a 1-Year Deal - Grade: B

Adding James van Riemsdyk to the roster on a one-year deal worth 1 million is a low-risk, potentially high-reward move. Van Riemsdyk's scoring ability and net-front presence could be valuable assets, especially on the power play.

If he can find his scoring touch again, he could significantly boost the Boston Bruins' offensive output.

#6. Signing Morgan Geekie to a 2-Year Deal - Grade: A

Securing Morgan Geekie on a two-year deal worth $2 million AAV is a solid acquisition. Geekie has demonstrated his versatility and potential during his previous stints with the Seattle Kraken and Carolina Hurricanes.

This signing adds depth to the Bruins' lineup and provides them with a young player who can continue to develop and contribute in various roles.

The Boston Bruins' offseason moves reflect a mix of calculated risks and prudent choices. The team has made efforts to address weaknesses in their roster, particularly in goaltending and offensive depth.

While some signings may carry uncertainties, the Boston Bruins have positioned themselves for a potential rebound in the upcoming season.