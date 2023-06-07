Alex DeBrincat was acquired by the Ottawa Senators from the Chicago Blackhawks, but after one season he may be on the move.

DeBrincat did not live up to the hype in Ottawa as he recorded just 27 goals. He is a pending RFA and the Sens have hinted that he may not re-sign.

“There’s a situation where we sign him to a long-term deal,” said GM Pierre Dorion. “There’s a situation where we qualify him at $9 million next year on a one-year deal. There’s a situation where we see if we’re not making any progress, we’re going to do our due diligence...

"Obviously we’d love to sign him first but I think we have to look at every option. If they come back and they want a number that doesn’t work for us, we’re going to have to look at other options too with Alex.”

If the Sens and Alex DeBrincat can't iron out a long-term deal, he will be traded and there are three obvious options.

#1. Carolina Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes have plenty of cap space and a need for more scoring, as the playoffs showed their problems on offense.

DeBrincat will likely sign for around $8-9 million which the Hurricanes can afford. He immediately becomes a part of the first unit on the power play and a top-six forward.

The Hurricanes also have prospects like center Jack Drury or defenseman Scott Morrow as well as picks in return.

#2. Philadelphia Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers don't need Alex DeBrincat but he could be part of the package the Sens move to acquire goaltender Carter Hart.

The Flyers are in a rebuild but DeBrincat could be a nice piece to get in a trade that Philadelphia can then move to get more assets.

However, Philadelphia may also decide to keep DeBrincat, as he is a top-six winger who can score 40 goals.

#3. Detroit Red Wings

Alex DeBrincat is from Michigan, so playing for the Detroit Red Wings would likely be a dream come true and it certainly is a possibility.

The Red Wings are ready to compete for a playoff spot and Steve Yzerman and Derek Lalonde have been vocal about wanting to upgrade their offense.

If Detroit is ready to compete, they could acquire DeBrincat from Ottawa and sign him to a long-term deal. They are projected to have over $30 million in cap space next season.

The Red Wings could part with the New York Islander's first-round pick as well as some second-rounders as they have three in this draft. Detroit has the cap room and assets to make the most sense for an Alex DeBrincat trade.

