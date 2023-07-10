The Alex DeBrincat saga is finally over.

Last off-season, the Ottawa Senators acquired DeBrincat from the Chicago Blackhawks to add some much-needed goal-scoring to the lineup. Unfortunately, DeBrincat struggled out and when the season ended, he informed the Senators he wouldn't re-sign.

Now, after weeks of trade talk, DeBrincat was officially traded to the Detroit Red Wings for a conditional first-round pick, a fourth-round pick, Dominik Kubalik, and prospect Donovan Sebrango.

The Red Wings got the player they wanted in DeBrincat and signed him for a great price over four years which is why they got an A. Ottawa, meanwhile, got decent value back for a player that wanted to be traded.

Alex DeBrincat traded to Red Wings

Along with the grades, let's take a closer look at the trade and why Detroit did so well

Winner: Alex DeBrincat

Alex DeBrincat is the clear winner in this trade as he wasn't going to re-sign with the Ottawa Senators. Instead, he gets traded to the Detroit Red Wings - which was his preference as he is from Michigan and now gets to play for his hometown team.

Along with playing for his hometown team, Alex DeBrincat signed a four-year extension with the Red Wings that pays him $7.75 million per year. Overall, Sunday couldn't have been a better day for DeBrincat.

Loser: Pierre Dorion

Last year when the Senators acquired DeBrincat in a flurry of off-season moves, Senators GM Pierre Dorion was hailed as being great. Unfortunately, DeBrincat struggled in Ottawa and then forced his way out and everyone knew DeBrincat wanted out, so Dorion wasn't going to get the best package.

Dominik Kubalik was traded to the Senators.

Dorion did okay in the trade package as he got a first-rounder back as well as an NHL player in Kubalik but the prospect in Sebrango will have to improve greatly if he is going to be an NHL player.

Winner: Donovan Sebrango

Although Donovan Sebrango spent last year in the ECHL, he is also a winner in this trade. The Senators badly need defensemen so he likely will be in the AHL next season and start to play a bigger role in Ottawa's system than he was playing in the Red Wings.

Meanwhile, Sebrango is also from Ottawa so should he make the NHL, he will be playing for his hometown team which is also special. Although he probably didn't want to get traded, Sebrango is likely pleased to be heading home.

Loser: William Nylander

The last loser of this trade is William Nylander. Many insiders were projecting Nylander to use DeBrincat's extension as a rough estimate of what he will get in his next contract.

The Swede was hoping for $9 million from the Toronto Maple Leafs, but after DeBrincat signed for less than $8 million, it likely hinders Nylander in the negotiation room.

Recommended Video Top 5 players BANNED from the NBA for drug use!😱

Poll : Do you agree with the winners and losers of the Alex DeBrincat trade? Yes No 0 votes