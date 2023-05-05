Alex Killorn landing spots: Three teams that could acquire the crafty veteran

Will Alex Killorn be returning to the Lightning? Or is he looking for a change of scenery? As the 2023 free agency approaches, Alex Killorn is expected to be one of the most sought-after players on the market. With his impressive skill set and versatility on the ice, it is no surprise that teams like the Tampa Bay Lightning, Calgary Flames, and Vancouver Canucks are interested in signing him.

Three teams that could acquire Alex Killorn in the offseason

#1 Tampa Bay Lightning

Killorn has been a vital part of the Lightning's success over the years, helping them win two Stanley Cup championships. He is known for his strong offensive abilities and his ability to play a physical game. He is a versatile player who can play both center and wing positions, making him an asset to any team.

The Lightning would undoubtedly love to retain Killorn, as he has been a significant contributor to their success over the years. However, with salary cap constraints, it may not be possible. The Flames and Canucks are two teams that could be interested in signing Killorn. Both could benefit greatly from his skills on the ice.

#2 Calgary Flames

The Flames have struggled with consistency on offense over the years and could use a player like Killorn to add some stability to their roster. His offensive skills could help improve their scoring, while his physical play would provide a much-needed presence on the ice.

#3 Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks, on the other hand, have struggled with injuries to key players in recent years. Killorn's versatility and ability to play multiple positions could be a significant advantage for the team, as he could fill in when needed and provide a consistent presence on the ice.

Another factor that makes Killorn an attractive free agent is his leadership abilities. He has served as an alternate captain for the Lightning and has shown the ability to lead both on and off the ice. This leadership could be invaluable to a team like the Flames or Canucks, who are looking to improve their team culture and build a winning mentality.

Alex Killorn is a highly skilled and versatile player who would be an excellent addition to any team in the NHL. While the Lightning would undoubtedly love to retain him, teams like the Flames and Canucks could benefit greatly from his presence on the ice. As the 2023 free agency approaches, it will be interesting to see where Killorn ends up and how he will impact his new team.

Poll : 0 votes