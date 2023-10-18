Alex Ovechkin once made a Capitals super fan's day after she drove over 1,800 miles to see him

On Oct. 25, 2021, hockey fans witnessed a heartwarming gesture by none other than the legendary Russian professional ice hockey left-winger Alex Ovechkin. Ovechkin, famously known as "Ovi," serves as the captain of the Washington Capitals in the NHL. This day marked a remarkable moment for one devoted Capitals fan, Honlee, who had traveled an astonishing 1,865 miles from Quebec to see her hockey hero in action at the Canadian Tire Centre.

Before the game's warmups, she created a sign, a simple yet heartfelt plea, requesting a selfie with Ovechkin. Little did she know that Ovi had something extraordinary in store for her. The Capitals organization captured the magical moment as Ovechkin left the ice and ventured down the tunnel to personally greet Honlee, leaving fans in awe.

What Ovechkin did next was nothing short of incredible. For his dedicated fan, Ovi presented Honlee with a piece of hockey history, his own used hockey stick. This was no ordinary gift. Ovechkin's gesture spoke volumes about his connection with the fans, underlining the profound impact he has had on the hockey world.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Honlee, overwhelmed by Ovechkin's generosity and the weight of the moment, took a photograph with the cherished hockey stick on the main concourse. The stick itself is a treasure, but Ovechkin's personal touch elevated it even further. He signed the stick, leaving an indelible mark on a piece of hockey memorabilia that will forever hold a special place in the heart of this dedicated Capitals supporter.

For Honlee, her journey of over 1,800 miles was more than worth it. She not only witnessed her favorite player in action but also experienced a once-in-a-lifetime encounter with him, receiving a priceless memento that will forever remind her of the day when her hockey idol, Alex Ovechkin, made her dreams come true.

A quick look at Alex Ovechkin's remarkable career

Alex Ovechkin, the captain of the Washington Capitals in the NHL, is renowned as one of the greatest goal scorers in hockey history. Often called "Ovi" or "the Great Eight" for his jersey number, he's second only to Wayne Gretzky in all-time goal scoring.

Alex Ovechkin boasts numerous records, including most power play goals, away game goals, overtime goals and goals with one team. He's one of three players to score 800 regular-season goals, following Gretzky and Gordie Howe.

Ovechkin began his career with Dynamo Moscow and was drafted by the Capitals in 2004. He's won numerous awards, including the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy and the Hart Memorial Trophy, and has represented Russia in multiple international tournaments, including the Winter Olympics.