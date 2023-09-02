Alex Ovechkin once received high praise from The Notorious Conor McGregor after Ovi KO'd his opponent

In April 2019, the sports world witnessed an unexpected crossover when Conor McGregor, the former UFC double champion, extended his congratulations to NHL superstar Alex Ovechkin. It was a surprising moment that witnessed an unexpected gesture from the UFC legend.

It was a night to remember for the Washington Capitals, though not necessarily for their performance on the ice. The team faced a tough matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game Three, which ultimately ended in a devastating 5-0 defeat for the Capitals. However, it was Alex Ovechkin who stole the spotlight, albeit not for his hockey skills.

During the first period of the game, Ovechkin found himself in an altercation with 19-year-old Andrei Svechnikov. What transpired next was the stuff of headlines, as Ovechkin, known for his powerful shots on goal, showcased his fighting skills by knocking out the rookie in just three punches.

The UFC, always quick to notice moments of combat excellence, took to Twitter to publicly respond to the knockout. The organization shared a quote from none other than Conor McGregor, the charismatic Irish MMA fighter who is popular in the UFC and beyond.

"You know what they say... 'Precision beats power, and timing beats speed,'" UFC tweeted.

However, what made this interaction truly remarkable was McGregor's personal response. The former double champion took to social media to congratulate Ovechkin on his memorable fight. McGregor, known for his quick wit, playfully referred to Ovechkin as a "Proper Russian," cleverly alluding to his own brand of Irish Whiskey.

"Congrats @ovi8! A Proper Russian. Great to meet you in Moscow big man, see you again soon! They can run, but they can’t hide," McGregor wrote.

In a friendly and appreciative tone, McGregor expressed his delight at meeting the three-time MVP in Moscow. This camaraderie between two athletes from entirely different sports was surprising to witness.

More on Alex Ovechkin's connection with combat sports

Conor McGregor and Alex Ovechkin's paths initially crossed in July 2018 during the FIFA World Cup Final held in Russia. In a luxury box at the Luzhniki Stadium, the two superstar athletes posed for a photograph, fists raised in a friendly showdown.

Interestingly, McGregor's visit to Moscow wasn't limited to meeting Ovechkin. The same day, he had the unique opportunity to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, which shows the international appeal of these sports icons.

Alex Ovechkin's passion for mixed martial arts is well-documented, with frequent posts on his Instagram Stories showcasing his love for UFC pay-per-view events. In addition to this, Ovechkin had also met the current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov after a March Capitals game in San Jose.