Alexandar Georgiev makes 26 saves, Rangers beat Flyers 4-2

Associated Press
NEWS
News
8   //    28 Sep 2018, 07:56 IST
AP Image

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev made 26 saves to help the New York Rangers beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-2 in exhibition play Thursday night.

Vinni Lettieri, Brett Howden and Vladimir Namestnikov scored in the second period to give New York a 3-0 lead, and Kevin Hayes added an empty netter with 1:35 left in the third. Lettieri opened the scoring with a power play-goal 34 seconds into the second, and Brett Howden connected 34 seconds later at even strength. New York finished the preseason 3-2-1.

Philadelphia's Ivan Provorov and James van Riemsdyk scored in a 1:59 span in the third period to cut it to 3-2. Carter Hart made 14 saves for the Flyers.

Philadelphia (3-3-1) will wrap its exhibition schedule Saturday night at Boston.

LIGHTNING 6, PANTHERS 2

At Orlando, Florida, Mathieu Joseph had two goals and an assist in Tampa Bay's victory over Florida.

Victor Hedman, Yanni Gourde and Anthony Cirelli each had a goal and an assist, Alexander Volkov also scored, and Louis Domingue made 35 saves. Juho Lammikko and Frank Vatrano scored for Florida, and Roberto Luongo stopped 26 shots.

___

