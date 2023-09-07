Anaheim Ducks once called up an insurance salesman to play NHL backup goalie in game against Dallas Stars

In May 2022, Thomas Hodges, a 27-year-old life insurance salesman, had an extraordinary moment when he was unexpectedly called into the NHL as a goaltender for the Anaheim Ducks during the Dallas Stars' regular-season finale.

Hodges' path to the NHL was far from typical. Despite some minor league experience, including a brief one-minute appearance, he had never faced the pressure of an NHL game.

Born in England, he moved to Dallas at the age of 12, where he nurtured his dream of playing in the NHL despite a vision impairment caused by a childhood puck injury. He played for Plano West Senior High School and continued his involvement with hockey while attending SMU.

After graduating, he served as an occasional practice player and emergency goalie for the minor league Allen Americans but had limited ice time.

The NHL's 2016 requirement for emergency backup goalies (EBUGs) opened the door for Hodges. Stars assistant GM Mark Janko recommended him for the role, where EBUGs stand ready to replace injured goaltenders on either team.

During Dallas home games, Hodges and his counterpart, Kenny Carroll, watched NHL games from the arena's lower bowl, adhering to a no-alcohol rule. Hodges had been summoned to dress for potential appearances five times before, but May 2022 marked his first time on NHL ice.

The turn of events leading to Hodges' debut occurred when injuries sidelined Anaheim Ducks starting goalie John Gibson after the first period. Ducks backup Anthony Stolarz also got hurt in the second period. A mix-up over the emergency goalie assignment led Hodges to retrieve his gear from the arena parking lot. Strangely, the gear included a mask with Dallas Stars art and green gloves and leg pads.

NHL rules prevented Hodges from direct interaction with the Anaheim Ducks until he was officially needed. So, he spent most of the second period alone in the visiting team's quarters, gradually preparing himself for the game. Just before the third period, an Anaheim staffer informed Hodges that he would be the goaltender.

As Hodges took the ice with the score tied at 2–2, the Stars sensed an opportunity against the struggling Ducks' goaltending.

Despite Hodges's effort, Anaheim Ducks lost to Dallas stars

Despite a shaky start where it took Dallas over six minutes to record a shot on goal, Hodges made two saves. However, a deflected shot found the net, giving the Stars the lead. Throughout the third period, the Anaheim Ducks rallied around Hodges, displaying remarkable defensive efforts to protect their emergency goaltender.

The game ended with a 4–2 victory for the Stars, with Hodges listed as the losing goalie in the NHL records. Nonetheless, what stood out was the sportsmanship displayed by both teams and the fans, who cheered and congratulated Hodges. Stars coach Rick Bowness admitted he had no prior knowledge of Hodges but expressed his happiness for him.

Although the chances of Hodges or Carroll appearing in the postseason were slim, Thomas Hodges' story became an instant sensation. His colleagues at New York Life celebrated his remarkable weekend tale.