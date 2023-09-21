The Anaheim Ducks are heading into the 2023-24 NHL season with a mix of established veterans and young talent. As fans eagerly await the season to begin, let's project the starting lines for the Anaheim Ducks:

Anaheim Ducks projected line combinations for 2023/24 NHL season

Forwards:

Adam Henrique — Trevor Zegras — Troy Terry:

The top line showcases a blend of experience and youthful exuberance. Henrique's leadership, Zegras' playmaking abilities and Terry's scoring touch make this trio an exciting offensive threat.

Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Alex Killorn:

The second line features a mix of skill and versatility. Strome's vision, Frank Vatrano's scoring ability and Killorn's physical play create a balanced combination. Killorn will also add a much-needed leadership quality in the Honda Center.

Max Jones – Mason McTavish – Jakob Silfverberg:

The third line brings energy and potential. McTavish, a rising star, will have the opportunity to showcase his skills alongside Max Jones' physicality and Jakob Silfverberg's two-way play.

Brock McGinn – Leo Carlsson – Brett Leason:

The fourth line provides depth and grit. McGinn's tenacity, Carlsson's size and Leason's versatility round out the forward group.

Defense:

Cam Fowler — Jamie Drysdale:

The top defensive pairing combines Fowler's experience with Drysdale's emerging talent. This duo is expected to log significant minutes and contribute at both ends of the ice.

Robert Hagg — Radko Gudas:

The second pairing offers a mix of physicality and defensive responsibility. Gudas' toughness complements Hagg's ability to clear the crease and block shots.

Urho Vaakanainen — Ilya Lyubushkin:

The third pairing showcases youth and potential. Vaakanainen's development will be closely monitored, and Lyubushkin's defensive prowess adds stability.

Goaltenders:

John Gibson:

Gibson is set to be the starting goaltender, aiming to continue his strong play and provide the Anaheim Ducks with elite goaltending.

Alex Stalock:

Stalock will serve as the backup goaltender, offering support and stepping in when needed. His experience provides valuable depth in the crease.

The Anaheim Ducks' projected starting lines for the 2023-24 season reflect a team in transition, with a focus on developing young talent while maintaining a competitive edge. With a balance of scoring ability, defensive responsibility and physicality, the Anaheim Ducks aim to progress in a highly competitive Western Conference. As the season unfolds, fans will be eagerly watching to see how this lineup comes together and whether it can lead the team to future success.