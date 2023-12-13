Anaheim Ducks vs New York Islanders: Game Preview, Prediction, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 13th 2023

In the upcoming NHL matchup at UBS Arena on December 13 at 7:30 PM ET, the New York Islanders face the Anaheim Ducks, with the game being broadcast on BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+.

Anaheim Ducks vs New York Islanders: Preview

The Ducks grapple with offensive struggles, averaging 2.59 goals per game and scoring only four in their last three outings. Leading the charge, Frank Vatrano, Ryan Strome, and Mason McTavish boast 27 goals and 34 assists, but the rest of the offense falters, leaving only three skaters with six goals or more.

Conversely, the Islanders have surged, scoring 3.04 goals per game and notching 14 goals in their recent three-game spree. Mathew Barzal, Bo Horvat, and Brock Nelson headline the top two lines, contributing 31 goals and 45 assists. The supporting cast, including Kyle Palmieri, Pierre Engvall, and Anders Lee, has stepped up with 19 goals and 21 assists.

Additionally, defenseman Noah Dobson's five goals and 22 assists from the point have added a crucial dimension to the Islanders' offense.

Anaheim Ducks vs New York Islanders: Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Game History: The Anaheim Ducks and New York Islanders have faced each other in 23 games up to the present. Goal Average: Across these matchups, the teams have collectively maintained an average of 5.8 goals per game. Win-Loss Record: The Ducks have secured victory in 11 games, while the Islanders have triumphed in 12. Overtime Results: In overtime situations, both teams have clinched victory twice and faced two losses. Shootout Performance: In shootouts, the Islanders have been more successful, winning two and losing none. The average goals per match stands at 2.7 for the Ducks and 3.1 for the Islanders.

Anaheim Ducks vs New York Islanders: Prediction

With the Islanders as favorites at -236 and the Ducks as underdogs at +192, the stage is set for an intriguing matchup. The over and under for the game stands at 6.

New York comes off a recent 4-3 triumph against the Toronto Maple Leafs on December 11, showcasing their prowess. In contrast, the Ducks faced a setback with a 4-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on December 10. The odds favor the Islanders to secure victory in this anticipated game.

Anaheim Ducks vs New York Islanders: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Islanders to win the game

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes

Tip 3: Islanders to score first: Yes

Tip 4: Mathew Barzal to score: Yes.