Anaheim Ducks vs Philadelphia Flyers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | 28th Oct 2023

The stage is set, and the excitement is building as the Anaheim Ducks prepare to face off against the Philadelphia Flyers in a thrilling showdown. This clash promises to be an exciting encounter, with the Ducks seeking to climb further in the Pacific Division, while the Flyers aim to maintain their position at the summit of the Metropolitan Division.

Anaheim Ducks vs Philadelphia Flyers: Game details

This highly anticipated game is scheduled for Saturday, October 28, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, and it will take place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.

Anaheim Ducks vs Philadelphia Flyers: Broadcast details and radio coverage

If you're in the Philadelphia Flyers' TV market, you can catch the game on NBC Sports Philadelphia through various methods and services like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

For those in the Anaheim Ducks' TV market, the game will be televised on Bally Sports SoCal or Bally Sports West. If you live outside both teams' local markets in the United States, you can still enjoy the game on ESPN+.

ESPN+ streams nearly every out-of-market game, ensuring hockey fans across the nation don't miss out on the action. Whether you prefer TV, streaming, or other options, get ready for an exciting clash on the ice.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Offense vs. Defense

The Anaheim Ducks are grappling with an offensive conundrum, averaging a modest 2.57 goals per game. While the trio of Ryan Strome, Frank Vatrano, and Mason McTavish has shown promise with nine goals and 10 assists, the remainder of the team has struggled to light the lamp. This top-heavy offense has made the Ducks vulnerable to opposing defenses.

However, their defensive performance has been a beacon of strength, allowing a mere 2.86 goals per game, with just five goals conceded in their last two outings. Cam Fowler and Pavel Mintyukov have been steadfast in anchoring the top defensive pairings, tallying 22 blocked shots.

Jackson LaCombe, Radko Gudas, and Ilya Lyubushkin have fortified the blue line, adept at generating turnovers and limiting shots on goal. Goaltender John Gibson has stood tall with a .905 save percentage and a 2.81 goals-against average, acting as a reliable last line of defense.

In stark contrast, the Philadelphia Flyers have been an offensive juggernaut, averaging an impressive 3.43 goals per game. The top lines, spearheaded by Travis Konecny, Sean Couturier, and Cam Atkinson, have combined for 12 goals and 10 assists. Even depth players like Joel Farabee, Bobby Brink, and Owen Tippett have contributed with six goals and seven assists.

Defensively, the Flyers have maintained their composure, allowing a stingy 2.57 goals per game. Nick Seeler and Travis Sanheim have formed a formidable duo on the blue line, while Yegor Zamula, Sean Walker, and Cam York have added depth and proven adept at creating turnovers.

Goaltender Carter Hart has been nothing short of stellar with a .923 save percentage and a 2.18 goals-against average, providing a formidable presence between the pipes.

As the Ducks aim to revitalize their offense and the Flyers seek to continue their balanced play, this matchup promises to be a captivating clash showcasing the dynamics of both teams on the ice.