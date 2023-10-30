Anaheim Ducks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | 30th Oct 2023

The 3-5 Pittsburgh Penguins are set to host the 4-4 Anaheim Ducks on Monday, Oct 30, 2023, at 7 p.m. ET. The game will take place at PPG PAINTS Arena in Pittsburgh and will be broadcast on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT.

The Ducks, who are on a three-game winning streak, aim to move up in the Western Conference, while the Pittsburgh Penguins are determined to rise from the lower ranks of their division.

The upcoming game promises to be an exciting matchup between two teams with postseason ambitions.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Game details

Date and Time: Monday, Oct 30 at 7 p.m. ET

Venue: PPG PAINTS Arena, Pittsburgh

Broadcast: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

Live Streaming: FuboTV

Radio: 105.9 X Radio (Home of the Pittsburgh Penguins), SiriusXM Channel 942

Anaheim Ducks game preview

The Anaheim Ducks have the NHL's 15th-ranked offense, having scored a total of 25 goals at an average rate of 3.1 per game. On the defensive side, they've allowed 24 goals, averaging three goals per game, placing them 12th in the league.

Their power-play performance includes three goals on 26 chances, which ranks 23rd in the NHL, however, their power-play success rate is at No.27 in the league, standing at 11.54%.

Additionally, the Ducks have recorded one shorthanded goal this season, placing them eighth in the NHL in that category. Their penalty-kill percentage of 75.61% is 19th in the league, and they hold the 27th-ranked faceoff win percentage in the NHL at 46.6%.

The Duck's shooting percentage stands at 11.1%, ranking them ninth in the league. Notably, they have not yet managed to keep their opponents scoreless this season.

Anaheim Ducks key players and injury status

Anaheim's Ryan Strome has played a pivotal role this season, tallying two goals and eight assists in eight games for 10 points.

Frank Vatrano is Anaheim's top scorer this season, amassing nine total points with eight goals and one assist in eight games. Mason McTavish has also played a notable role, accumulating eight points this season through three goals and five assists.

In the goaltending, John Gibson holds a 1-3-0 record this season, having conceded 11 goals, resulting in a 2.8 goals-against average. He has made 105 saves with a .905 save percentage, ranking 31st in the league.

On the injury front for the Ducks, Isac Lundestrom is sidelined with an Achilles injury, Chase De Leo is out with a knee ailment, and Alex Killorn is unavailable due to a finger injury. Brock McGinn is recovering from a lower-body injury, and Jamie Drysdale is also out with a lower-body issue.

Pittsburgh Penguins game preview

The Penguins are 8th in the Metropolitan Division and with 23 goals scored, they are averaging 2.9 goals per game. In terms of defensive performance, they have allowed 25 goals in total, averaging 3.1 per game.

When it comes to power-play performances, the Pittsburgh Penguins have recorded only two goals this season, which is a power-play conversion rate of 10%. This ranks last in the NHL for the category.

In contrast, their penalty-killing prowess is the 10th best in the league, with an 84% success rate. The Pittsburgh Penguins also excel in faceoff win rate, claiming the second-best spot in the NHL at 55.1%. However, their shooting accuracy ranks 24th in the league, with a success rate of 8.2%.

This season, the Pittsburgh Penguins have secured two shutouts, and their skaters average 15.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Pittsburgh Penguins key players and injury status

Sidney Crosby has emerged as a key contributor for the Pittsburgh Penguins this season, amassing five goals and four assists, resulting in a total of nine points. In the same vein, Jake Guentzel has excelled in the eight games he's played, netting two goals and contributing seven assists.

Likewise, Evgeni Malkin has played a crucial role in Pittsburgh's offensive efforts, racking up nine points in eight games, with four goals and five assists to his name.

On the goaltending front, Alex Nedeljkovic has appeared in two games this season, posting a record of 1-1-0 and conceding six goals.

In terms of injuries, Mark Pysyk is currently sidelined with a lower-body injury and Alex Nedeljkovic is also out of action due to a lower-body ailment. John Ludvig's availability is questionable due to a concussion and Will Butcher is unavailable with an undisclosed injury.