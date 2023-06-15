Analyzing each upcoming Dallas Stars free-agent situation: Who will stay?

With the end of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, comes the NHL offseason for the Dallas Stars. And with that comes plenty of decisions.

For the Stars' general manager Jim Nill, the summer will require fewer decisions than most. Dallas came within two wins of the Stanley Cup Finals and is well aware of the excellent depth of players currently on its roster. But no matter how good the team is, decisions will need to be made, whether for tactical or financial reasons.

Ty Dellandrea and Riley Damiani will become restricted free agents, while Evgenii Dadonov, Max Domi, Joel Kiviranta, Joel Hanley, and Luke Glendening are set to hit the unrestricted free agent market.

So, who will return next season for the Dallas Stars, and who will test the market this summer?

3 key Dallas Stars free agents who will return

#1. Ty Dellandrea

Ty Dellandrea is a big part of the Dallas Stars' future plans. The 22-year-old took a huge step, playing all 82 games of the 2022-23 regular season, his first full campaign in the NHL. The forward tallied nine goals and 28 points, playing almost exclusively with Jamie Benn and Wyatt Johnston.

In the playoffs, Dellandrea added three goals, including two in the third period of a pivotal Game 5 victory for Dallas in the Western Conference Finals. He will be back next year and will play a similar, if not bigger role.

#2. Evgenii Dadonov

How could Dallas not bring back the best trade they have made in a while?

Dadonov came to the Dallas Stars at the trade deadline and had an immediate impact on a Stars team that needed more skill and production offensively. Dadonov recorded three goals and 15 points in the final 23 games for Dallas, while also providing some physicality and depth.

In the postseason, Dadonov added four goals and 10 points before an injury held him out of most of the Western Conference Finals. In the 16 games he played, Dadonov maintained a 54.7% Corsi-For, indicating a high level of offensive possession.

#3. Luke Glendening

Luke Glendening is considered by most to be more of an 'on the fence' than a sure return. But it would be a mistake for the Dallas Stars to let him go. Unless money is needed to keep a skilled player like Dadonov or Domi, Glending is far too valuable to be allowed to walk.

The 34-year-old is not much of an offensive threat, scoring only six points all season. But that is not what he is known for, either. Glendening excels in his own end, on the faceoff dot, and on the penalty kill. Playing around 12 minutes per game on the fourth line, Glendening can shut down opposing top units, while also providing a huge lift in faceoffs.

While Jamie Benn held a better overall faceoff percentage, ranking top six in the NHL at a 60% win rate, Glendening took nearly all of the Stars' defensive zone and shorthanded draws. Of the 326 defensive-zone faceoffs, Glendening won 205 of them (62.8%). He will likely return on a respectable $1-1.5 million deal.

