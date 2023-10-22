Angela Price unveils throwback Halloween look with husband Carey Price ahead of festivities

Angela Price, wife of Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price, gave fans an exclusive peek at their festive Halloween festivities this month.

Taking to Instagram, Angela shared a series of Instagram stories that provided an intimate look into their family life.

Angela Price’s Instagram stories

The photos she posted showcased the couple at an undisclosed Halloween party, wearing costumes reflective of their playful personalities and creativity One recurring theme throughout their relationship has been their love for Halloween costumes, and these pictures serve as an irreplaceable memento from years past.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/byangelaprice/3218912156773666766/?hl=en

In one story, Angela treated her followers to adorable photographs from her kids' birthday celebration; each image beautifully captured their joy and delight at this event.

She shared photos from a weekend hiking trip she took with her family as part of her birthday festivities. These pictures displayed their affinity for outdoor activities while appreciating nature, making the outing both adventurous and bonding for an enjoyable family adventure weekend trip. There was also an adorable throwback photo featuring herself and Carey donning the characters from the Friends TV show.

Angela's Instagram stories showcase family memories while simultaneously showing how to balance being an influencer with being an effective mother and wife. Her Instagram post quickly captured the attention of her fans and followers alike.

At the height of the hockey season, glimpses into the personal lives of players like Carey Price can provide fans with an upbeat break from all the intensity. It reminds fans that these athletes live lives beyond the rink filled with love, laughter, and, for Carey and his family, Halloween spirit.

A quick peek into Angela Price's life

Angela Price is not only the wife of Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price but is also an impressive woman in her own right. She has made herself known through motherhood, blogging, and being an active social media influencer.

Angela met Carey after being set up on a blind date. Their romance blossomed over time, leading them down the path toward marriage in 2013. Today, they are proud parents of three children, and Angela often posts updates from family life via her social media platforms, endearing herself to fans worldwide.

She is also an active social media influencer, with over 197k followers on Instagram alone. Angela uses this platform not only to build connections with her followers but also to promote causes that matter most to her.

Angela Price is an impressive multidimensional personality who gracefully balances personal and professional life goals. Her journey speaks of resilience, dedication, and love for family.