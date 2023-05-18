Anthony Duclair contract: How much does the Florida Panthers forward earn in salary?

Florida Panthers left-winger Anthony Duclair has been prolific since he first took the ice. The hockey star was chosen by the New York Rangers in the third round of the 2013 NHL entry draft with the 80th overall pick.

Duclair sharpened his prolific skills with the New York Rangers, Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets and even the Ottawa Senators. He cut ties with his agency in October 2020 to take autonomous charge of contract talks with the Senators.

Since the parties were unable to come to a mutually suitable arrangement, Duclair was consequently granted unrestricted free agency.

Anthony Duclair joined the Florida Panthers where he signed a three-year contract with the team for $9 million on July 15, 2021. The Quebec native’s contract comprises $3 million of cap hit with $3 million in annual average salary. Duclair has $3 million in base salary with a minors salary of $3 million for the 2022 season.

Duclair holds an amazing record of 261 points in 490 games. He also has 9 playoff points in 25 games. Anthony Duclair will be an unrestricted free agent by the end of 2023-24 season, when he turns 28.

Anthony Duclair’s career achievements

Anthony Duclair made his long-awaited NHL debut on October 9, 2014 with the Rangers.

He participated in a match between the New York Rangers and the St. Louis Blues, which the Rangers won 3-2. Duclair demonstrated his talent in his first 7 NHL games by scoring 5 points, including his first goal on October 27.

Duclair, John Moore, and two draft picks were traded to the Arizona Coyotes on March 1, 2015.

Don Maloney, general manager of the Arizona Coyotes, wanted Duclair and Max Domi to develop a solid chemistry. The choice was motivated by their outstanding teamwork in the 2015 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship, where Duclair and Domi were instrumental in helping Team Canada win the gold medal.

Duclair has been a truly impressive presence for the Florida Panthers this season, and has been a major part of their tremendous playoff performances. The Panthers have already dispatched the Boston Bruins (the latest to fall to the Presidents' Trophy curse) and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

They now look to defeat the Carolina Hurricanes in what should be a must-watch series.

