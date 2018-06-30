Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
AP source: Red Wings agree to terms with Green on new deal

Associated Press
NEWS
News
1   //    30 Jun 2018, 23:40 IST
AP Image

Mike Green is staying with the Detroit Red Wings on a $10.75 million, two-year contract.

A person with direct knowledge of the move told The Associated Press that the Red Wings agreed to terms with the 32-year-old defenseman on the new deal that counts $5.375 million against the salary cap each of the next two seasons. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Saturday because the deal had not been announced.

Green was considered one of the top pending free agent blue liners available after former Washington teammate John Carlson re-signed with the Capitals for $64 million over eight years. He put up eight goals and 25 assists for 33 points in 66 games before his season was cut short by a neck injury.

Seven of Green's eight goals came on the power play, where he's a stabilizing force for Detroit. Twice a runner-up for the Norris Trophy as the NHL's top defenseman during his time with the Capitals, Green is taking a pay cut from his previous $6 million salary to stay with the Red Wings.

Green has 142 goals and 322 assists for 464 points in 787 regular-season games with Washington and Detroit.

After completing one offseason task by locking up Green, the Red Wings are expected to sign a goaltender and be active in adding up front when free agency begins Sunday at noon.

___

Follow Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at http://twitter.com/SWhyno

