Are Luca and Adam Fantilli twins? Exploring the relationship of the No.2 draft prospect with his elder sibling

Luca and Adam Fantilli are not twins, but their bond as brothers transcends mere age and biology. The hockey prodigies have shared a remarkable journey, playing together at every stage of their rising careers.

The familiar co-pilots from Nobleton, a small town north of Toronto, have formed an inseparable partnership on and off the ice.

Their story began when Adam, the younger of the two, made the bold decision to join Luca at Kimball Union Academy in New Hampshire. Despite a two-year age gap, their chemistry on the ice was undeniable, leading to a league championship for their school.

Luca's breakout performance earned him a scholarship to the University of Michigan, while Adam showcased his immense talent against older players.

The Fantilli brothers' synchronicity continued with the Chicago Steel in the USHL, where they played alongside each other in one of the league's premier franchises. Even during the pandemic, they found a silver lining by pursuing their prep school education virtually while excelling in hockey.

Adam's stellar performances, replicating his numbers from the previous season, caught the attention of scouts.

Now, at the University of Michigan, Adam Fantilli has hit the ground running, displaying his signature speed and skill. Luca, a pillar of support, has been instrumental in his brother's development.

While Luca humbly downplays his influence, Adam acknowledges the value of learning from his older sibling, both on and off the ice.

The Fantillis' unique bond extends beyond brotherhood. They share a close relationship with the Hughes brothers, drawing inspiration and guidance from their experiences. With Canada's World Junior Championship campaign underway, Adam's versatility and adaptability are on display as he adjusts to playing wing.

Adam Fantilli's Status as No. 2 Pick in Question in Final 2023 NHL Mock Draft

Adam Fantilli may not be a lock at No. 2 in the final 2023 NHL mock draft. While the expectation was for Fantilli to be selected by the Anaheim Ducks, there are rumors suggesting that the decision may not be as straightforward. The slim chance exists that another player, such as Will Smith, could potentially be chosen ahead of Fantilli.

Smith's impressive production with the USNTDP, surpassing the numbers of elite players like Auston Matthews, Jack Hughes, and Patrick Kane, makes him an enticing option for any team. The Ducks may have a difficult decision to make between Adam Fantilli and Smith, considering Smith's proven success and the potential waiting period for Fantilli to come over from the NCAA.

Furthermore, there could be trade activity during the draft, with teams like the Pittsburgh Penguins and Arizona Coyotes potentially looking to move their picks for established players or to move up in the draft. The depth of forward talent in this draft class may also lead some teams to consider trading down to acquire additional picks.

