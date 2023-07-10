Are Maxim and Ivan Barbashev related? Exploring the relationship between prospect and Stanley Cup champion

Ivan Barbashev, the older brother of New York Rangers prospect Maxim Barbashev, celebrated an eventful year that included winning the Stanley Cup for the second time. Meanwhile, Maxim Barbashev had his own noteworthy experiences, participating in the Rangers' Development Camp following a successful season with the Moncton Wildcats in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

Reflecting on his eventful year, Maxim Barbashev expressed his excitement and acknowledged the significant improvement in his game compared to the previous year.

As one of the veteran players on the Moncton squad, he utilized his physicality, hockey IQ, and 6-foot-1, 183-pound frame. Maxim's efforts resulted in an impressive season with 32 goals and a total of 65 points in 67 games.

During the playoffs, Barbashev and the Wildcats reached the QMJHL quarterfinals, though they were eventually eliminated by the Halifax Mooseheads. Nevertheless, Maxim contributed eight points in the team's 12-game playoff run.

Having the opportunity to witness his brother's success in the NHL playoffs was a memorable experience for Maxim. Ivan Barbashev had previously won the Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019 and secured his second championship title in 2023.

While Maxim jokingly admitted that the second win was not as thrilling as the first, it still served as motivation for him to achieve similar success. He admired his brother's dedication, vowing to do the same.

Maxim finds immense value in having an accomplished older brother who followed the junior hockey route and eventually made it to the NHL. Despite an eight-year age gap, their bond extends beyond the sport they love. Ivan Barbashev provides Maxim with guidance and advice, not only in hockey but in various aspects of life.

Maxim Barbashev: Training with the Rangers and Brother Ivan Barbashev's Guidance

With another successful Development Camp behind him, Maxim Barbashev plans to continue his progression during the remaining summer months. He will train locally with members of the Rangers, preparing for the upcoming training camp in September. This camp will mark his final year of eligibility in junior hockey, and Maxim's goal is to keep working hard and improving his skills.

The relationship between Maxim and Ivan Barbashev is that of brothers who share a deep love for hockey.

Poll : 0 votes