Create

Arizona Coyotes NHL Draft Picks 2023: Order and more explained

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Jun 28, 2023 15:44 GMT
Arizona Coyotes v Washington Capitals
Arizona Coyotes NHL Draft Picks 2023.

Heading into the 2023 NHL draft, the Arizona Coyotes are going to be one of the most intriguing teams to watch. The Coyotes have an impressive collection of a total of 12 picks in the upcoming draft.

The Coyotes will have an opportunity to make two selections in the first round which include a sixth overall selection and the Ottawa Senators' 12th overall picks, thanks to the Jakob Chychrun trade made at this year’s trade deadline.

The Arizona Coyotes had a disappointing season last term, finishing 27th in the league. Now that, the Coyotes have a plethora of draft picks, it is a great opportunity for GM Bill Armstrong to make a great impact on the franchise for the years to come by drafting some good players.

Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong spoke about the upcoming draft (via NHL.com):

“We are excited to select sixth overall in this year's NHL draft. With the sixth overall pick, we will explore all our options and make the best decision that adds a great player to our young, talented nucleus. We are looking forward to the draft in Nashville.”

Considering the Coyotes' previous two drafts under GM Bill Armstrong, the club has drafted a total of six forwards in their Rounds 1 and 2 picks. Interestingly, Arizona’s highest picks have been forwards.

The Coyotes are in a great need to bolster their blue line and with having two picks in the first round - they can look out for the best defenseman available while and add a forward later in the selection.

The 2023 NHL draft class is a complete package of elite talent and it remains to be seen ok who the Coyotes end up drafting.

Arizona Coyotes 2023 NHL picks

Round 1: 2 draft picks - 6 and 12

Round 2: 1 draft pick - 38

Round 3: 4 draft picks - 70, 72, 81,88

Round 4: 1 draft pick - 102

Round 5: 2 draft picks - 134,160

Round 6: 2 draft picks - 162,166

The Arizona Coyotes will select their first-round picks on Wednesday, June 28 in Nashville. They will select their remaining picks on the next day Thursday, June 29.

Also Read: Toronto Maple Leafs NHL Draft picks 2023: Order and more explained

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

These NBA players rejected HUGE contracts and fumbled the bag! Are they from your favorite team?

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...