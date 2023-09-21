Arizona Coyotes projected line combinations for 2023-24 NHL season

As the 2023-24 NHL season approaches, Arizona Coyotes fans are eagerly in anticipation of what the team's starting lines could look like.

With a mix of established veterans and promising young talent, the Coyotes are poised to make a statement in the league. Here's a projection of their starting lines for the upcoming season:

Arizona Coyotes' projected line combinations for 2023-24 season

Forwards

Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz

This top line brings together the Coyotes' offensive firepower. Keller's playmaking abilities, combined with Hayton's two-way play and Schmaltz's speed, should create scoring opportunities galore.

Jason Zucker — Logan Cooley — Alexander Kerfoot

Zucker brings a veteran presence to the second line, while Cooley, a highly touted prospect, looks to make an immediate impact. Kerfoot's versatility and defensive responsibility make this line a formidable two-way force.

Matias Maccelli – Nick Bjugstad – Lawson Crouse

Maccelli's creativity, Bjugstad's size and Crouse's physicality give this line a unique blend of skill and toughness. They will be tasked with providing secondary scoring and maintaining a strong defensive presence.

Michael Carcone – Jack McBain – Dylan Guenther

This fourth line boasts youthful energy and potential. Carcone and Guenther, both with scoring instincts, will be complemented by McBain's playmaking abilities, making them an exciting trio to watch.

Defense

JJ Moser — Matt Dumba

Moser, a rising defensive star, will be paired with the experienced Dumba, who can contribute offensively while mentoring his young partner. The pairing has the potential to dominate both ends of the ice.

Juuso Valimaki — Sean Durzi

Valimaki's smooth skating and Durzi's defensive prowess create a reliable shutdown pairing. They will be tasked with shutting down opponents' top lines and contributing on the penalty kill.

Troy Stetcher — Joshua Brown:

Stetcher's puck-moving ability and Brown's physicality make this third pairing a solid combination. They will provide depth and stability on the blue line.

Goaltenders

Karel Vejmelka

Vejmelka emerged as the Arizona Coyotes' starting goaltender in the previous season and is expected to continue his development. His athleticism and quick reflexes make him a key component of the team's success.

Connor Ingram

Ingram will serve as the backup goaltender, providing Vejmelka with some rest while staying ready to step in if needed. His presence adds depth to the Arizona Coyotes' goaltending tandem.

The Arizona Coyotes' starting lines for the 2023-24 season present a mix of seasoned veterans and promising prospects.

With a focus on balance and versatility, the team aims to improve its previous performances and make a strong push in the competitive NHL landscape.