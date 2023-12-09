Arizona Coyotes vs Boston Bruins: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 9th 2023

The Boston Bruins (17-5-3) will welcome the Arizona Coyotes (13-10-2) to TD Garden in Boston, with the game to be broadcast on NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network on Saturday, Dec 9, at 1 p.m. ET.

The Bruins' latest match ended in a 3-1 home loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Dec 7, while the Arizona Coyotes suffered a 4-1 defeat against the Philadelphia Flyers in their last home game on the same date.

Arizona Coyotes vs Boston Bruins: Game Preview

Seeking a robound, the Coyotes are determined to recover from their recent defeat.

Despite enjoying a couple of successful weeks, the last game against the Philadelphia Flyers saw the Coyotes scoring only one goal, resulting in an unexpected loss.

With an average of 3.24 goals per game this season, their offense ranks 12th, while their defense, conceding 2.88 goals per game, holds the 10th position.

Clayton Keller has been a standout contributor with eight goals and 16 assists.

Conversely, the Boston Bruins offense faces challenges. Struggling in their recent matchup against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, the Bruins managed to score only one goal, resulting in a two goal defeat.

This season, the Bruins' offense has been averaging 3.24 goals to rank 12th, while their defense, conceding 2.48 goals per game, holds the impressive 3rd position.

The upcoming game will heavily focus on the Bruins' offensive performance, with David Pastrnak leading the charge with 14 goals and 22 assists.

Notably, three different players have accumulated at least 20 points.

Arizona Coyotes vs Boston Bruins: Head-to-head and key numbers

In head-to-head between Bruins and Coyotes, they have competed in a total of 85 games. The Bruins boast an overall record of 56 wins, 22 losses, and seven ties (70%) against the Coyotes. Notably, the longest winning streak the Bruins have enjoyed over the Coyotes spans 19 games, commencing with a 3-0 victory on Oct 10, 2010, and extending until Oct 15, 2022. The Bruins excel in faceoff wins with a 50.2% success rate, ranking 18th in the NHL. In contrast, Coyotes secure 47.7% of faceoff wins. Bruins accuracy in shots stands at 10.2%, placing them 15th in the league, whereas the Coyotes shooting percentage is third in the league at 11.9%. The Bruins have achieved two shutouts in the current season and maintain averages of 17.9% hits and 16 blocked shots per game. The Coyotes have managed to keep their opponents scoreless on two occasions during the current season.

Arizona Coyotes vs Boston Bruins: Odds and Prediction

Out of 21 games played as the favorite this season, Boston has triumphed in 13 games.

Among the nine games played with odds shorter than -239, the Bruins emerged victorious in six.

The probability of Boston winning the upcoming game stands at 70.5%.

On the other side, the Coyotes have been labeled as the underdog in 17 games this season, managing to upset their opponent in seven of those instances.

Arizona played two games with odds of +192 or longer, resulting in a split of 1-1, and there is a 34.2% chance for the Coyotes to clinch a victory.

Arizona Coyotes vs Boston Bruins: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Boston Bruins to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: David Pastrnak to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Arizona Coyotes to beat the spread: Yes

