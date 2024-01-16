Arizona Coyotes vs Calgary Flames: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 16, 2024

The Calgary Flames host the Arizona Coyotes at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Arizona Coyotes vs Calgary Flames: Game preview

In their opening road trip, Arizona Coyotes put on a terrific show by beating Minnesota Wild 6-0.

Goaltender Connor Ingram played a crucial role, blocking all 38 shots he faced for his fifth shutout of the season. The Coyotes have been greatly dependent on Ingram, who is 15-8-0 with a GAA of 2.51 and save % of .919 .

Even if it went 1-4-0 on a harsh five-game homestand, the Coyotes have shown that they can bounce back and will look to use that for their next game. However, the Flames are on a three-game winnng streak following their 3-1 win over Vegas Golden Knights.

Goalie Jacob Markstrom was the Flames’ saviour, blocking 31 of 32 shots. He's in good form, winning seven of his last 10 contests since coming off IR, allowing only 20 goals.

The Flames are on a 10-7-1 record at the Scotiabank Saddledome. During their ongoing six-game stretch, they will look to climb up the Western Conference standings.

In January, the Coyotes have allowed 25 goals in five games, while the Flames sit at No. 17 in goals allowed per game, at 3.09.

Coyotes vs Flames: Predictions

The Flames, favored at -169, enter their upcoming game with confidence following a road win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.

The Coyotes, listed as underdogs at +142, are also coming off a convincing road win, over the Minnesota Wild on the same day. With an over/under set at 6, the Flames are expected to continue their winning streak.

Coyotes vs Flames: Head-to-Head

In 58 games, the Coyotes have beaten the Flames 22 times and lost 36. The overtime outcome is in the Coyotes’ favor, with seven wins and two losses. In penalty shootouts, the Coyotes have two wins and a loss. In terms of average goals per games, the Flames are 3.1, compared to 2.4 for the Coyotes.

Coyotes vs Flames: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Flames to win

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes

Tip 3: Flames to score first: Yes

Tip 4: Clayton Keller to score: Yes