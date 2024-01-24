Arizona Coyotes vs Florida Panthers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 24, 2024

The Florida Panthers are set to face the Arizona Coyotes at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday, with the puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on ESPN+, BSFL and SCRIPPS.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Florida Panthers: Game Preview

Arizona comes into the matchup on the heels of back-to-back victories, including a recent triumph over the Pittsburgh Penguins at home. Eager to continue their success on the road, the Coyotes, with a 23-19-3 record, are currently fifth in the Central Division, trailing 15 points behind the division-leading Winnipeg Jets.

Arizona is 19th in the league in goals per game and is 13th in goals against.

Florida, on the other hand, aims to build on its recent road victory against the Nashville Predators, breaking a four-game losing streak. The Panthers boast a 28-14-4 record and sit second in the Atlantic Division, trailing the Bruins by seven points.

Known for its offensive prowess, Florida averages 3.17 goals per game, placing it in the middle of the league rankings. Defensively solid, the team is tied for fourth in the league by allowing an average of 2.61 goals per contest.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Florida Panthers: Head-to-Head

The Panthers and the Coyotes have faced each other in 22 games until today, maintaining an average of 5 goals per match. The win-loss records for the Panthers against the Coyotes are 12 wins and 10 losses, with no draws in regular playing time. In overtime (OT) situations, the Panthers secured 2 wins, while the Coyotes have yet to claim an overtime victory. Penalty shootouts (PS) have seen the Panthers win 1 match but lose 2, while the Coyotes have won 2 and lost 1. The average goals per match for the Panthers stand at 2.5, slightly surpassing the Coyotes' average of 2.4 goals per game in their head-to-head matchups.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Florida Panthers: Predictions

The upcoming hockey clash between the Florida Panthers and Arizona Coyotes presents the Panthers as favorites with a betting line of -218, while the Coyotes are the underdogs at +179. The over/under for total goals is set at 6.

In its recent performances, Florida secured a 4-1 victory against the Nashville Predators on Jan. 22, while Arizona triumphed at home with a 5-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on the same date.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Florida Panthers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Panthers to win the game.

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes.

Tip 3: Panthers to score first: Yes.

Tip 4: Sam Reinhart to score: Yes.