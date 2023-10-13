Arizona Coyotes vs. New Jersey Devils: Game Preview, Lines, Odds, Predictions & more | Oct. 13, 2023

The Arizona Coyotes will kick off their 2023-24 NHL season on the road against the New Jersey Devils on Friday, Oct. 13.

Arizona is expected to be near the bottom of the standings as the Coyotes are in a rebuild mode, but that should be coming to an end. New Jersey, meanwhile, beat the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday and are on a back-to-back to kick off their season.

The game begins at 7 p.m. ET at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, and can be seen on MSGSN.

Arizona Coyotes preview

The Arizona Coyotes are a very young team with some players to build around. Logan Cooley decided not to return to college and will make his NHL debut tonight. He is considered the second-best rookie besides Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard this season.

The Coyotes also went out and added the likes of Nick Bjugstad, Jason Zucker, Alex Kerfoot and Troy Stetcher.

New Jersey Devils preview

The New Jersey Devils started their season with a 4-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Friday at home. New Jersey is one of the top Stanley Cup favorites entering this season.

The Devils had a great off-season, as they re-signed Jesper Bratt, Timo Meier and Erik Haula. New Jersey also traded for Tyler Toffoli, who adds another offensive weapon to the team.

Arizona Coyotes & New Jersey Devils lines

Arizona Coyotes lines

Forwards

Keller-Hayton-Schmaltz

Zucker-Cooley-Kerfoot

Maccelli-Bjugstad-Crouse

Carcone-McBain-O'Brien

Defensemen

Moser-Dumba

Valimaki-Soderstrom

Durzi-Brown

Goalies

Vejmelka

Ingram

New Jersey Devils lines

Forwards

Toffoli-Hughes-Bratt

Meier-Hischier-Mercer

Palat-Haula-Holtz

Nosek-McLeod-Bastian

Defensemen

Siegenhaler-Hamilton

Bahl-Marino

Hughes-Smith

Goalies

Schmid

Vanecek

Coyotes vs. Devils Odds and Predictions

The Arizona Coyotes are sizeable +210 underdogs on the road, with the New Jersey Devils being a -258 favorite. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

Although New Jersey played on Friday night, this is a good spot to take the Devils to win and do so on the puck line at -1.5 at -105. Akira Schmid is still a very good goalie, so playing the backup won't make much of a difference for New Jersey.

Also, the back-to-backs aren't as big of a deal early on in the season, while the Devils offense will be too much for Arizona here.

Prediction: Devils 4, Coyotes 2

Poll : Who do you think wins? New Jersey Arizona 0 votes