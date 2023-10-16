Arizona Coyotes vs New York Rangers: Game Preview, Lines, Odds Predictions, & more | 16th Oct 2023

The New York Rangers are to play host to the Arizona Coyotes at the iconic Madison Square Garden on Monday, October 16, with puck drop at 7:00 p.m. ET. Hockey enthusiasts can catch the electrifying matchup on ESPN+, MSG, and SCRIPPS.

Arizona Coyotes preview

The Arizona Coyotes notched a thrilling victory in their most recent game on October 13, where they faced off against the New Jersey Devils on the road. The Coyotes clinched a 4-3 win in a shootout, showcasing their resilience in the clutch moments, as they won the shootout 2-0.

The Coyotes, with a 1-0 record in the current season, are gearing up for a challenging game on the road and will look to build on their past success. While their offense could use some improvement, their performance on the power play shows promise. They allowed a total of 295 goals last season, and this matchup provides an opportunity to enhance their defense.

New York Rangers preview

On the flip side, in their last outing, the New York Rangers hit the road but stumbled to a 5-3 loss against the Columbus Blue Jackets on October 14. It was a game where their offensive prowess was put to the test, and they aim to bounce back on home ice.

The New York Rangers, who finished the last season with a 1-1 record, boasted a solid home record of 24-14-6. They showcased their scoring abilities with a total of 273 goals, and their defense was commendable, ranking fourth in the league for the fewest goals against.

Arizona Coyotes projected lineup

Forwards

CLAYTON KELLER BARRETT HAYTON NICK SCHMALTZ JASON ZUCKER LOGAN COOLEY ALEXANDER KERFOOT MATIAS MACCELLI NICK BJUGSTAD LAWSON CROUSE LIAM O'BRIEN JACK MCBAIN TRAVIS BOYD

Defensemen

J.J. MOSER MATHEW DUMBA JUUSO VALIMAKI TRAVIS DERMOTT SEAN DURZI TROY STECHER

Goalies

CONNOR INGRAM KAREL VEJMELKA

New York Rangers Projected Lineup

Forwards

CHRIS KREIDER MIKA ZIBANEJAD KAAPO KAKKO ARTEMI PANARIN FILIP CHYTIL ALEXIS LAFRENIERE WILL CUYLLE VINCENT TROCHECK BLAKE WHEELER BARCLAY GOODROW NICK BONINO TYLER PITLICK

Defensemen

K'ANDRE MILLER JACOB TROUBA RYAN LINDGREN ADAM FOX ERIK GUSTAFSSON BRADEN SCHNEIDER

Goalies

IGOR SHESTERKIN JONATHAN QUICK

Arizona Coyotes vs New York Rangers: Odds and predictions

In the upcoming matchup, the Rangers are the favorites with odds at -229, while the Coyotes are the underdogs with odds at +187. The over/under line for the total combined goals is set at 6.5.

The New York Rangers boasted an impressive record of 47-22-13 overall and a dominant 24-14-6 performance in their home games last season. Their offensive prowess was evident with 273 goals scored, which included 59 power-play goals and eight shorthanded goals.

On the other hand, the Coyotes had a challenging season with a 28-40-14 overall record and a 7-25-9 struggle in road games. They managed to score 45 power-play goals.

Considering the money line probability, the Rangers are expected to win this game.