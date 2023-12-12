Arizona Coyotes vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 12th 2023

The Arizona Coyotes visit PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh to face the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, Dec 12 at 7 p.m. ET.

Pittsburgh's recent away game on Dec 8 resulted in a 3-1 loss to the Florida Panthers, and Arizona faced a 5-2 defeat against the Buffalo Sabres on the road on Dec 11.

The match up will be broadcasted on SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+.

Arizona Coyotes vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Game Preview

A four-game losing streak has underscored the Pittsburgh Penguins' offensive struggle with just three goals scored in their last three games.

Despite a roster boasting several prolific goal scorers, Pittsburgh offensive challenges persist, average 2.88 goals while allowing 2.62 goals per game on defense.

Althought currently ranked sixth defensively, the upcoming game emphasizes the urgent need for offensive rejuvenation.

Positioned at 14th in the Eastern Conference with 25 points, they cling to a mere three point lead over the bottom seated Ottawa Senators.

Sidney Crosby shines at home against the Coyotes, scoring in four of his last five appearances and holding the season's power play goals lead (2).

Evgeni Malkin maintains a seven game point streak against the Coyotes, while Bryan Rust contributes at least one assist in the last five matchups.

In goal, Tristan Jarry holds a record of 8-10-2, maintaining a 2.48 GAA and a .918 save percentage. He has secured three shutouts in 20 appearances.

Conversely, following a Monday night game against the Buffalo Sabres, the Coyotes face the challenge of playing with weary extremities.

Their defensive struggles were evident in Saturday's match against the Boston Bruins, where they allowed five goals.

With an offensive average of 3.23 goals and a defensive yield of 2.96 goals per game, the Arizona Coyotes must shore up their defense in the upcoming game.

Clayton Keller, with nine goals and 16 assists this season, plays a crucial role.

Falling behind could result in a challenging game for Arizona, currently positioned 8th in the Western Conference with 28 points, just one ahead of the St. Louis Blues.

Michael Carcone's impressive goal scoring streak includes six goals in the last seven games, making him the league leader with a shooting percentage of 35.9%.

Jakub Voracek, known for his contributions as an underdog against the Penguins, has recorded at least one assist in four of his last five such appearances and has secured points in each of his last five games at PPG Paints Arena.

In goal, Connor Ingram holds an 11-5-0 record, showcasing a 2.52 GAA and a .920 save percentage, along with two shutouts.

Arizona Coyotes vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Head-to-head and key numbers

The Penguins and Coyotes have squared off 86 times. The Penguins boast a dominant record of 53-30-3 (63.4%) against the Coyotes. The Penguins currently enjoying a remarkable 10 game winning streak, initiated with a 3-1 win on Nov 7, 2017, stands as the Penguins' longest ever winning streak against the Coyotes. On the offensive side, the Coyotes rank 15th with an average of 3.23 goals per game but struggles in shots per game (30th) with 27.4. Conversely, the Penguins average 2.88 goals per game (21st), rank fifth in shots per game with 33.1. The Coyotes face-off success is at 47% (27th), whereas the Penguins excel in face-offs with a 54.6% win rate. Coyotes possess the seventh best power play, converting 24.4% of the time. However, the Penguins power play performance is a weak point, sitting at 9.9% (30th) in the league.

Arizona Coyotes vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Odds and Prediction

Pittsburgh Penguins has seen success as the favorite in five out of 16 games this season.

When favored with odds shorter than -190, the Penguins have won once in three instances.

The odds for the upcoming game indicate a 65.5% chance of Pittsburgh securing a victory in seven out of 19 games played as underdogs, boasting a 36.8% success rate.

In games where oddmakers list them as underdogs with odds of +159 or longer, Arizona holds a 3-4 record, and the implied probability for them to win in this matchup is 38.6%.

Arizona Coyotes vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Arizona Coyotes to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 4.5: Yes

Tip 3: Sidney Crosby to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Pittsburgh Penguins to beat the spread: Yes

