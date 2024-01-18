Arizona Coyotes vs Vancouver Canucks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 18, 2024

The Arizona Coyotes go on the road to play the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET at Rogers Arena. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Arizona Coyotes vs Vancouver Canucks preview

The Arizona Coyotes are 21-18-3 which is good for 11th place in the West but are coming off a 3-2 loss in OT to the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. Arizona has alternated wins and losses in their last four games, while this ends their three-game road trip.

The Coyotes have been led by Clayton Keller who has 39 points. Matias Maccelli has 29 points with Nick Schmaltz on 28 points. Lawson Crouse has 27 points and Nick Bjugstad has 26 points.

The Vancouver Canucks, meanwhile, are 29-11-4 which is good for first in the Pacific Division and second overall in the West. Vancouver is coming off a 4-3 shootout loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday. The loss to Columbus snapped their five-game winning streak.

The Canucks have been led by J.T. Miller who has 60 points. Elias Petterson has 58 points with Quinn Hughes on 52 points. Brock Boeser has 46 points and Filip Hronek has 36 points.

Coyotes vs. Canucks: Head-to-head & key numbers

Arizona is 81-96-20-10 all-time against Vancouver.

The Canucks are averaging 3.82 goals per game which ranks first in the NHL.

Arizona is 8-9-3 with a -2 goal differential on the road.

Vancouver allows 2.55 goals per game which ranks second.

The Coyotes are averaging 3.00 goals per game.

The Canucks are 14-4-1 at home with a +33 goal differential.

Arizona allows 3.00 goals per game.

Coyotes vs Canucks: Odds & Prediction

The Arizona Coyotes are +170 underdogs while the Vancouver Canucks are -205 favorites, with the over/under set at 6.5 goals.

Vancouver had their winning streak snapped on Monday but now return home where they have been phenomenal. Thatcher Demko has been one of the best goalies in the NHL and should be able to limit the goals for Arizona, who has struggled offensively.

The Canucks offense will also probably be too much for the Coyotes who give up a ton of high-danger chances.

Prediction: Vancouver 4, Arizona 1.

Coyotes vs Canucks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Vancouver to win in regulation -155.

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals -122.

Tip 3: Brock Boeser over 2.5 shots on goal -145.

Tip 4: Filip Hronek over 0.5 points -110.

Poll : Who do you think wins? Vancouver Arizona 0 votes