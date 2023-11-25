Arizona Coyotes vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Nov 25th 2023

The Vegas Golden Knights (14-4-2) play host to the struggling Arizona Coyotes (8-9-2)in a showdown scheduled for 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov 25, at T-mobile Arena, Las Vegas.

The Coyotes look to bounce back after a narrow 6-5 defeat against St. Louis, while the Vegas Golden Knights ride the momentum of a recent 2-1 triumph over Dallas. Vegas holds a dominant 7-3-0 head-to-head record against Arizona.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS.

Arizona Coyotes vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game preview

The Arizona Coyotes face a challenging period, entering this match on a three-game losing streak. Determined to reverse their fortune, they would look for a victory over the Golden Knights, aiming for a second win in their last five outings and a consecutive triumph over Vegas.

With an average of 3.21 goals per game, Arizona's offensive prowess shone in their recent match, netting five goals on 25 shots, with Matias Maccelli providing two assists.

Nick Bjugstad and Michael Carcone contributed a goal and an assist each. However, their defensive struggles persist, conceding an average of 3.32 goals per game.

On the other hand, the Vegas Golden Knights halted their two-game losing streak by securing a victory against the Stars in their previous encounter. Eager to maintain the positive trend, they aim to secure a win against the Coyotes, marking their second consecutive victory and third in their last five games.

With an average of 3.30 goals per game, Vegas displayed offensive prowess by netting two goals on 26 shots, with goal contributions from Jack Eichel, Michael Amadio and Chandler Stephenson (assist).

Adin Hill's expectional performance included saving 31 of the 32 shots faced, maintaining an impressive 9-2-1 record in 12 games, with a 1.97 GAA and a .932 save percentage.

Arizona Coyotes vs Vegas Golden Knights: Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Goal Scoring and Defensive: The Golden Knights showcase an impressive offensive performance, ranking fifth in the NHL with 66 total goals, averaging 3.3 per game. Defensively solid, they've given up just 48 goals (2.4 per game), placing sixth for the fewest goals conceded. In contrast, the Coyotes, while ranking 10th in goal scoring with 61 goals (3.2 per game), struggle defensively, conceding 63 goals (3.3 per game) and standing 22nd in the league for goals allowed. Shooting Efficiency and Shutouts: The Golden Knights exhibit a decent 10.5% shooting percentage, ranking 14th in the league. They've shut out opponents twice this season and maintain a balanced physical game with an average of 19.3 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game. On the other hand, the Coyotes lack shutouts and have a lower shooting efficiency, coupled with fewer hits (15.7) and blocked shots (15.1) per game. Faceoff Performance: In the faceoff win percentage, the Golden Knights outperform the Coyotes, securing a stronger 47.4% success rate compared to the Coyotes' 24th-ranked performance. This difference in faceoff prowess adds another dimension to the head-to-head comparison between these two teams.

Arizona Coyotes vs Vegas Golden Knights: Odds and Prediction

The betting odds (-243) strongly favor the Golden Knights to prevail over the Coyotes (+194). Having won nine games out of 15 and boasting a 70.4% probability of victory, the Golden Knights enter the matchup as the expected frontrunners, while the Coyotes, with a 30.8% underdog success rate, aim to defy the odds.

Arizona Coyotes vs Vegas Golden Knights: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Golden Knights to secure the victory

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Golden Knights to score first: Yes

Tip 4: Mark Stone to score: Yes

