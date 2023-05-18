Austin Watson landing spots: Who will sign the depth forward? 

Could Austin Watson be on the move? The 2023 NHL free agency is fast approaching, and one player who should be on the radar of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Philadelphia Flyers, and Minnesota Wild is Austin Watson of the Ottawa Senators. With his unique blend of skill, physicality, and versatility, Watson would be a perfect fit for these teams.

Three teams that could be in the mix to sign Austin Watson this offseason

#1 - Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning have been one of the most dominant teams in recent NHL history, winning back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021. However, to maintain their success, they need players who can contribute in all areas of the game.

Austin Watson is known for his strong two-way play, making him an ideal fit for the Lightning's style of play. He brings a physical presence, excellent penalty-killing skills, and a scoring touch, adding depth to an already formidable roster. Watson's ability to play a shutdown role against top opponents would complement the Lightning's star-studded lineup and contribute to their continued success.

#2 - Philadelphia Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers have been seeking a physical presence and leadership on their roster, and Austin Watson fits the bill perfectly, and for an easier price. With his physicality and strong work ethic, Watson can provide a much-needed edge to the Flyers' lineup.

Watson's versatility allows him to play in various situations, contributing offensively and providing a physical presence on the forecheck. His hard-nosed style of play would resonate with Flyers fans and make him an excellent addition to the team.

#3 - Minnesota Wild

The Minnesota Wild have built their success on a strong defensive foundation, and Watson's ability to play a responsible, physical game would fit seamlessly into their system. Additionally, Watson's offensive contributions should not be overlooked, as he has shown the ability to chip in with timely goals.

Minnesota could benefit from his experience and leadership, particularly with their young core. Watson's work ethic and willingness to do the dirty work would be valued by Wild fans and make him a valuable addition to the team.

Austin Watson's unique blend of skill, physicality, and versatility makes him an ideal free agent target for the Tampa Bay Lightning, Philadelphia Flyers, and Minnesota Wild. His ability to play a strong two-way game, contribute offensively, and provide leadership qualities would greatly benefit these teams.

Whether it's the Lightning seeking depth and physicality, the Flyers in need of leadership and edge, or the Wild looking to bolster their defensive foundation, Watson's skill set would make him a perfect fit. It will be interesting to see where Watson ultimately ends up in the 2023 free agency period and the impact he can make on his new team.

Poll : 0 votes